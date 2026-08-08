What is the share price of Shantidoot Infra Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹590.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shantidoot Infra Services? The Shantidoot Infra Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shantidoot Infra Services? The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹106.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shantidoot Infra Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantidoot Infra Services are ₹593.85 and ₹589.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantidoot Infra Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantidoot Infra Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹593.85 and 52-week low of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹152.00 as on .

How has the Shantidoot Infra Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Shantidoot Infra Services has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 95.66% over 3 months, 133.06% over 1 year, 93.05% across 3 years, and 39.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services are 73.91 and 8.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global