Here's the live share price of Shantidoot Infra Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shantidoot Infra Services
|0
|40.46
|95.66
|93.41
|133.06
|93.05
|39.86
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shantidoot Infra Services has gained 133.06% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Shantidoot Infra Services has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|552.98
|550.89
|10
|497.52
|503.49
|20
|408.2
|434.64
|50
|302.92
|346.45
|100
|281.68
|298.18
|200
|233.44
|237.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shantidoot Infra Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Shantidoot Infra - Intimation Of Change Of CIN And Status On MCA Website
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Shantidoot Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Shantidoot Infra - Resubmission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Shantidoot Infra - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 (1) Of The SEBI (Listi
|May 24, 2026, 06:44 AM IST IST
|Shantidoot Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000BR2019PLC041303 and registration number is 041303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹590.00 as on May 20, 2026.
The Shantidoot Infra Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹106.08 Cr as on May 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantidoot Infra Services are ₹593.85 and ₹589.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantidoot Infra Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹593.85 and 52-week low of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹152.00 as on May 20, 2026.
The Shantidoot Infra Services has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 95.66% over 3 months, 133.06% over 1 year, 93.05% across 3 years, and 39.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services are 73.91 and 8.66 on May 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global