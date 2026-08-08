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Shantidoot Infra Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTIDOOT INFRA SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shantidoot Infra Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹590.00 Closed
4.31₹ 24.40
As on May 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shantidoot Infra Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹589.80₹593.85
₹590.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹152.00₹593.85
₹590.00
Open Price
₹589.80
Prev. Close
₹565.60
Volume
1,600

Source: Dion Global

Shantidoot Infra Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shantidoot Infra Services		040.4695.6693.41133.0693.0539.86
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shantidoot Infra Services has gained 133.06% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Shantidoot Infra Services has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Shantidoot Infra Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shantidoot Infra Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5552.98550.89
10497.52503.49
20408.2434.64
50302.92346.45
100281.68298.18
200233.44237.53

Source: Dion Global

Shantidoot Infra Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shantidoot Infra Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shantidoot Infra Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTShantidoot Infra - Intimation Of Change Of CIN And Status On MCA Website
Jul 13, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTShantidoot Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTShantidoot Infra - Resubmission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTShantidoot Infra - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 (1) Of The SEBI (Listi
May 24, 2026, 06:44 AM IST ISTShantidoot Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Shantidoot Infra Services

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000BR2019PLC041303 and registration number is 041303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avijeet Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tripurari Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Sinha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shantidoot Infra Services Share Price

What is the share price of Shantidoot Infra Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹590.00 as on May 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shantidoot Infra Services?

The Shantidoot Infra Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shantidoot Infra Services?

The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹106.08 Cr as on May 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shantidoot Infra Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shantidoot Infra Services are ₹593.85 and ₹589.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantidoot Infra Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantidoot Infra Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹593.85 and 52-week low of Shantidoot Infra Services is ₹152.00 as on May 20, 2026.

How has the Shantidoot Infra Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shantidoot Infra Services has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 95.66% over 3 months, 133.06% over 1 year, 93.05% across 3 years, and 39.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services are 73.91 and 8.66 on May 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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