Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.08
|-7.22
|-6.09
|-2.02
|-30.15
|-30.15
|-30.15
|3.67
|-10.71
|21.37
|60.57
|25.27
|193.06
|193.06
|3.26
|-2.69
|17.36
|47.15
|15.50
|77.07
|135.85
|4.15
|1.82
|19.85
|29.99
|8.94
|193.57
|147.79
|1.87
|-1.37
|28.29
|18.62
|-22.99
|33.65
|-27.42
|-5.34
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|0.96
|2.69
|0.60
|8.39
|22.63
|127.03
|75.00
|5.91
|3.84
|-29.51
|61.37
|1,356.20
|761.66
|220.04
|0
|0
|-7.69
|-14.29
|-36.92
|339.02
|-22.96
|13.49
|32.22
|46.62
|34.33
|44.42
|-76.18
|-92.63
|0
|-7.03
|-2.45
|-12.24
|0
|198.61
|207.14
|3.66
|15.23
|16.17
|57.41
|171.28
|272.26
|218.75
|1.63
|-23.23
|-9.73
|-7.83
|-17.00
|-14.87
|-33.30
|-0.43
|-0.14
|0.14
|-0.71
|-13.12
|-48.10
|-25.27
|0
|-0.40
|-6.30
|22.18
|37.11
|20.16
|103.63
|-1.97
|59.30
|16.84
|5.79
|73.97
|127.39
|129.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000BR2019PLC041303 and registration number is 041303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹13.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹77.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹121.50 and 52-week low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹70.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.