SHANTIDOOT INFRA SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹77.01 Closed
-9.08-7.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.15₹82.20
₹77.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.70₹121.50
₹77.01
Open Price
₹82.20
Prev. Close
₹84.70
Volume
8,000

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.76
  • R284.5
  • R386.81
  • Pivot
    78.45
  • S174.71
  • S272.4
  • S368.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.5983.22
  • 1083.0582.53
  • 2093.5781.83
  • 5037.4381.63
  • 10018.710
  • 2009.360

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000BR2019PLC041303 and registration number is 041303. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avijeet Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tripurari Lal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiramani Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Mani Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹13.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹77.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹121.50 and 52-week low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd. is ₹70.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

