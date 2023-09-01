Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHANTI OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.10 Closed
1.90.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.90₹16.10
₹16.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.55₹26.60
₹16.10
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹15.80
Volume
7,873

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.17
  • R216.23
  • R316.37
  • Pivot
    16.03
  • S115.97
  • S215.83
  • S315.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.1715.94
  • 1021.9615.92
  • 2021.9915.9
  • 5022.7316.12
  • 10026.2816.63
  • 20024.1517.96

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2011PLC025807 and registration number is 025807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of grain mill products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ayush Kacholia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Kacholia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Pooja Chordia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shribala Mandhanya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Satyendra Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹17.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is -1.86 and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹16.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹26.60 and 52-week low of Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is ₹13.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data