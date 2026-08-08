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Shanti Overseas (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTI OVERSEAS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Shanti Overseas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.90 Closed
-0.58₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shanti Overseas (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.67₹7.00
₹6.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.70₹12.26
₹6.90
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹6.94
Volume
21,227

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Overseas (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shanti Overseas (India)		3.452.83-3.09-5.61-36.87-23.56-21.19
Marico		-0.991.693.5914.1919.9614.4010.38
Patanjali Foods		0.82-13.75-22.34-32.74-41.08-7.77-0.21
AWL Agri Business		4.256.54-6.81-6.50-21.22-20.58-5.94
Manorama Industries		1.987.271.7913.1514.2666.4451.48
Gokul Agro Resources		1.6410.39-3.4630.4754.9957.4060.96
Sundrop Brands		2.466.461.776.99-14.97-8.46-7.37
Jayant Agro Organics		-3.779.208.3826.67-6.801.82-4.41
Modi Naturals		0.55-8.215.5414.583.111.030.61
KN Agri Resources		-1.33-1.937.5621.90-12.3619.977.07
Kriti Nutrients		24.0813.20-4.0121.59-12.534.2010.57
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.61-3.990.1013.79-3.158.004.76
Ramdevbaba Solvent		1.7817.31-12.023.45-31.79-8.02-4.90
M K Proteins		0.72-12.11-19.35-22.75-36.60-45.3335.34
Raj Oil Mills		0.90-1.600.491.86-5.360.61-3.45
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-6.8523.0524.5826.6933.78-21.20-13.32
Snehaa Organics		0.64-2.190.54-6.10-59.49-26.01-16.53
N K Industries		5.763.04-7.93-6.232.8315.4115.90
Sanwaria Consumer		05.26-16.67-39.39-44.44-17.02-22.16
Shree Ram Proteins		0-5.71-25.00-42.11-41.07-50.06-34.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shanti Overseas (India) has declined 36.87% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Overseas (India) has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).

Shanti Overseas (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Overseas (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.766.85
106.876.85
206.886.84
506.676.79
1006.696.98
2007.698.01

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Overseas (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shanti Overseas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shanti Overseas (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shanti Overseas (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shanti Overseas (India)

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2011PLC025807 and registration number is 025807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of grain mill products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Harishankar Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ashish Kumar Naik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Digvijay D Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shribala Mandhanya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tejal Dinkar Vaze
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Devyani Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shanti Overseas (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Shanti Overseas (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹6.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shanti Overseas (India)?

The Shanti Overseas (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Overseas (India)?

The market cap of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹7.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Overseas (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Overseas (India) are ₹7.00 and ₹6.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Overseas (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹12.26 and 52-week low of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹4.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shanti Overseas (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shanti Overseas (India) has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.83% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) are -1.03 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Overseas (India) News

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