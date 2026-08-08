What is the share price of Shanti Overseas (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹6.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Shanti Overseas (India)? The Shanti Overseas (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Overseas (India)? The market cap of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹7.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Overseas (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Overseas (India) are ₹7.00 and ₹6.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Overseas (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹12.26 and 52-week low of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹4.70 as on .

How has the Shanti Overseas (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Shanti Overseas (India) has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.83% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) are -1.03 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global