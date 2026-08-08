Here's the live share price of Shanti Overseas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|3.45
|2.83
|-3.09
|-5.61
|-36.87
|-23.56
|-21.19
|Marico
|-0.99
|1.69
|3.59
|14.19
|19.96
|14.40
|10.38
|Patanjali Foods
|0.82
|-13.75
|-22.34
|-32.74
|-41.08
|-7.77
|-0.21
|AWL Agri Business
|4.25
|6.54
|-6.81
|-6.50
|-21.22
|-20.58
|-5.94
|Manorama Industries
|1.98
|7.27
|1.79
|13.15
|14.26
|66.44
|51.48
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.64
|10.39
|-3.46
|30.47
|54.99
|57.40
|60.96
|Sundrop Brands
|2.46
|6.46
|1.77
|6.99
|-14.97
|-8.46
|-7.37
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-3.77
|9.20
|8.38
|26.67
|-6.80
|1.82
|-4.41
|Modi Naturals
|0.55
|-8.21
|5.54
|14.58
|3.11
|1.03
|0.61
|KN Agri Resources
|-1.33
|-1.93
|7.56
|21.90
|-12.36
|19.97
|7.07
|Kriti Nutrients
|24.08
|13.20
|-4.01
|21.59
|-12.53
|4.20
|10.57
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.61
|-3.99
|0.10
|13.79
|-3.15
|8.00
|4.76
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|1.78
|17.31
|-12.02
|3.45
|-31.79
|-8.02
|-4.90
|M K Proteins
|0.72
|-12.11
|-19.35
|-22.75
|-36.60
|-45.33
|35.34
|Raj Oil Mills
|0.90
|-1.60
|0.49
|1.86
|-5.36
|0.61
|-3.45
|Rajgor Castor Derivatives
|-6.85
|23.05
|24.58
|26.69
|33.78
|-21.20
|-13.32
|Snehaa Organics
|0.64
|-2.19
|0.54
|-6.10
|-59.49
|-26.01
|-16.53
|N K Industries
|5.76
|3.04
|-7.93
|-6.23
|2.83
|15.41
|15.90
|Sanwaria Consumer
|0
|5.26
|-16.67
|-39.39
|-44.44
|-17.02
|-22.16
|Shree Ram Proteins
|0
|-5.71
|-25.00
|-42.11
|-41.07
|-50.06
|-34.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shanti Overseas (India) has declined 36.87% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Overseas (India) has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.76
|6.85
|10
|6.87
|6.85
|20
|6.88
|6.84
|50
|6.67
|6.79
|100
|6.69
|6.98
|200
|7.69
|8.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shanti Overseas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shanti Overseas (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP2011PLC025807 and registration number is 025807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of grain mill products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹6.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Overseas (India) is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹7.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Overseas (India) are ₹7.00 and ₹6.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Overseas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹12.26 and 52-week low of Shanti Overseas (India) is ₹4.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Overseas (India) has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 2.83% for the past month, -3.09% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -21.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Overseas (India) are -1.03 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global