Shanti Inorganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2010PLC059218 and registration number is 059218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.