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Shanti Inorganics Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Shanti Inorganics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 31, 2026 and will close on Sep 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 79.00-83.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shanti Inorganics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Inorganics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Nitrite		0.95.274.8114.04-1.4-4.73-4.93
Archean Chemical Industries		-2.72-14.4-7.8-12.12-26.21-9.321.12
Vishnu Chemicals		3.655.6312.6232.3332.4928.3239.11
Indo Borax & Chemicals		-3.2728.7343.84100.33106.9443.327.33
Ganesh Benzoplast		-3.25-1.8324.6352.129.47-11.454.89
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		0.17-1.56-12.954-18.04-6.078.25
POCL Enterprises		-9.740.740.740.740.740.250.15
Alufluoride		3.7910.110.110.110.13.261.94
Goyal Salt		-0.69-5.47-4.21-7.93-32.08-7.42-4.52
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		5.74-2.64-19.63-24.51-51.37-18.96-15.24

Source: Dion Global

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About Shanti Inorganics

Shanti Inorganics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2010PLC059218 and registration number is 059218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manojkumar Jayantilal Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Avnish Manojkumar Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Suhani Avnishkumar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Indira Suresh Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj K Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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