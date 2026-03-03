Here's the live share price of Shanthala FMCG Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shanthala FMCG Products has declined 23.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.57%.
Shanthala FMCG Products’s current P/E of 13.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanthala FMCG Products
|-18.34
|-18.34
|-19.58
|-35.76
|5.79
|-36.51
|-23.86
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, Shanthala FMCG Products has gained 5.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanthala FMCG Products has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.76
|33.96
|10
|35.05
|34.25
|20
|33.62
|33.81
|50
|32.2
|33.16
|100
|34.14
|33.23
|200
|31.35
|36.7
In the latest quarter, Shanthala FMCG Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shanthala FMCG Products fact sheet for more information
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109KA2014PLC073756 and registration number is 073756. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanthala FMCG Products is ₹26.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shanthala FMCG Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shanthala FMCG Products is ₹17.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanthala FMCG Products are ₹32.45 and ₹26.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanthala FMCG Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanthala FMCG Products is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Shanthala FMCG Products is ₹20.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shanthala FMCG Products has shown returns of -18.34% over the past day, -22.97% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, 0.57% over 1 year, -36.51% across 3 years, and -23.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanthala FMCG Products are 13.55 and 0.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.