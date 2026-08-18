Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910MH2005PLC154679 and registration number is 154679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1630.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.