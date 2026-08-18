Shankesh Jewellers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 18, 2026 and will close on Aug 20, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹88.00-93.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|-1.16
|9.15
|21.56
|19.3
|42.58
|18.96
|22.5
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|1.3
|7.02
|76.25
|45.79
|17.26
|39.9
|56.49
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.08
|-16.43
|50.46
|46.87
|164.75
|66.86
|67.3
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.38
|36.74
|79.8
|98.92
|52.87
|15.2
|8.86
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-1.73
|17.93
|75.48
|105.18
|180.24
|200.46
|103.06
|PC Jeweller
|-1.81
|-0.51
|19.98
|-4.86
|-23.93
|54.88
|34.92
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.17
|3.44
|11.95
|7.37
|6.6
|-8.37
|-5.11
|Goldiam International
|-2.51
|8.85
|34.88
|29.93
|38.86
|58.13
|26.97
|Senco Gold
|-14.88
|-6.68
|3.34
|0.28
|-9.81
|19.73
|11
|D P Abhushan
|-4.3
|-2.13
|55.05
|14.98
|-14.8
|55.97
|46.57
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.69
|-5.53
|-21.82
|-50.15
|-53.69
|-46.05
|-32.95
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-2.62
|1.32
|11.07
|-13.22
|22.91
|7.12
|4.21
|Shanti Gold International
|17.15
|25.75
|26.07
|22.71
|6.38
|5.19
|3.08
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|2.86
|43.7
|57.54
|40.02
|40.02
|11.87
|6.96
|Motisons Jewellers
|17.97
|18.23
|42.46
|4.49
|-14.34
|16.89
|9.82
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-13.6
|-4.66
|86.71
|56.83
|27.85
|34.48
|25.14
|Renaissance Global
|5.82
|1.74
|22.22
|8.91
|14.82
|7.6
|-3.54
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-2.98
|-6.11
|99.72
|136.59
|156.35
|63.5
|34.31
|Asian Star Company
|-0.85
|-6.07
|-4.11
|-6.39
|-6.39
|-2.18
|-1.31
Source: Dion Global
Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910MH2005PLC154679 and registration number is 154679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1630.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global