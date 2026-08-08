Here's the live share price of Shangar Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shangar Decor
|0
|4.35
|0
|-4.00
|-52.94
|-18.56
|-27.92
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shangar Decor has declined 52.94% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Shangar Decor has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.24
|0.24
|10
|0.24
|0.24
|20
|0.24
|0.24
|50
|0.23
|0.24
|100
|0.24
|0.25
|200
|0.26
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shangar Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Shangar Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Shangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting/ Postal Ballot- Voting Results
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Shangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Shangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Shangar Decor - Cut-Off Date For Extra-Ordinary General Meeting And E-Voting Facility
Source: Dion Global
Shangar Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1995PLC028139 and registration number is 028139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shangar Decor is ₹0.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shangar Decor is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shangar Decor is ₹11.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shangar Decor are ₹0.25 and ₹0.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shangar Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shangar Decor is ₹0.54 and 52-week low of Shangar Decor is ₹0.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shangar Decor has shown returns of -4.0% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -52.94% over 1 year, -18.56% across 3 years, and -27.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shangar Decor are 7.97 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global