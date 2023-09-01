Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.45
|33.94
|56.99
|52.61
|59.27
|-83.01
|13.03
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Shangar Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1995PLC028139 and registration number is 028139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹5.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd. is 24.96 and PB ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹4.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shangar Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹4.44 and 52-week low of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.