Shangar Decor Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHANGAR DECOR LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.38 Closed
3.550.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shangar Decor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.12₹4.44
₹4.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹4.44
₹4.38
Open Price
₹4.20
Prev. Close
₹4.23
Volume
20,300

Shangar Decor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.45
  • R24.6
  • R34.77
  • Pivot
    4.28
  • S14.13
  • S23.96
  • S33.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.714.11
  • 102.783.95
  • 203.323.74
  • 504.073.52
  • 1004.93.46
  • 2005.893.93

Shangar Decor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.4533.9456.9952.6159.27-83.0113.03
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Shangar Decor Ltd. Share Holdings

Shangar Decor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Shangar Decor Ltd.

Shangar Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1995PLC028139 and registration number is 028139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samirbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saumil Shah
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Moulin Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shangar Decor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shangar Decor Ltd.?

The market cap of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹5.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd. is 24.96 and PB ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shangar Decor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹4.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shangar Decor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shangar Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹4.44 and 52-week low of Shangar Decor Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

