What is the share price of Shangar Decor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shangar Decor is ₹0.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Shangar Decor? The Shangar Decor is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shangar Decor? The market cap of Shangar Decor is ₹11.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shangar Decor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shangar Decor are ₹0.25 and ₹0.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shangar Decor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shangar Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shangar Decor is ₹0.54 and 52-week low of Shangar Decor is ₹0.17 as on .

How has the Shangar Decor performed historically in terms of returns? The Shangar Decor has shown returns of -4.0% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -52.94% over 1 year, -18.56% across 3 years, and -27.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shangar Decor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shangar Decor are 7.97 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global