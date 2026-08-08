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Shangar Decor Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANGAR DECOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shangar Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.24 Closed
-4.00₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shangar Decor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.23₹0.25
₹0.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.17₹0.54
₹0.24
Open Price
₹0.25
Prev. Close
₹0.25
Volume
22,50,262

Source: Dion Global

Shangar Decor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shangar Decor		04.350-4.00-52.94-18.56-27.92
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shangar Decor has declined 52.94% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Shangar Decor has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Shangar Decor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shangar Decor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.240.24
100.240.24
200.240.24
500.230.24
1000.240.25
2000.260.31

Source: Dion Global

Shangar Decor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shangar Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 2.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shangar Decor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTShangar Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 02, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTShangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting/ Postal Ballot- Voting Results
Jul 02, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTShangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTShangar Decor - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTShangar Decor - Cut-Off Date For Extra-Ordinary General Meeting And E-Voting Facility

Source: Dion Global

About Shangar Decor

Shangar Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1995PLC028139 and registration number is 028139. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samir Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saumil Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Moulin Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aanal Satyawady
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shangar Decor Share Price

What is the share price of Shangar Decor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shangar Decor is ₹0.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shangar Decor?

The Shangar Decor is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shangar Decor?

The market cap of Shangar Decor is ₹11.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shangar Decor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shangar Decor are ₹0.25 and ₹0.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shangar Decor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shangar Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shangar Decor is ₹0.54 and 52-week low of Shangar Decor is ₹0.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shangar Decor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shangar Decor has shown returns of -4.0% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -52.94% over 1 year, -18.56% across 3 years, and -27.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shangar Decor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shangar Decor are 7.97 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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