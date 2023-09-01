Follow Us

SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.54 Closed
1.790.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.54₹4.54
₹4.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.16₹6.98
₹4.54
Open Price
₹4.54
Prev. Close
₹4.46
Volume
3,131

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.54
  • R24.54
  • R34.54
  • Pivot
    4.54
  • S14.54
  • S24.54
  • S34.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.944.33
  • 105.024.22
  • 205.484.09
  • 505.974.18
  • 1005.884.45
  • 2006.434.93

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.5819.47-16.39-7.35-27.36-16.08-16.08
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC062298 and registration number is 062298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Khokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Jitesh Khokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonalika Shrivastav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is ₹2.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is -17.39 and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is ₹4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is ₹6.98 and 52-week low of Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is ₹3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

