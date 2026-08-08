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Shamrock Industrial Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shamrock Industrial Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.73 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shamrock Industrial Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.73₹24.73
₹24.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.77₹24.73
₹24.73
Open Price
₹24.73
Prev. Close
₹24.73
Volume
2,414

Source: Dion Global

Shamrock Industrial Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shamrock Industrial Company		04.9710.2021.4047.4791.7135.52
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shamrock Industrial Company has gained 47.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shamrock Industrial Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Shamrock Industrial Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shamrock Industrial Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.524.46
1023.9223.92
2022.8122.94
5020.3420.71
10017.3818.39
20014.6215.73

Source: Dion Global

Shamrock Industrial Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shamrock Industrial Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shamrock Industrial Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTShamrock Indl. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTShamrock Indl. Co. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTShamrock Indl. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
May 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTShamrock Indl. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
Apr 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTShamrock Indl. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shamrock Industrial Company

Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC062298 and registration number is 062298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitesh R Khokhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh R Khokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh R Khokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Jitesh Khokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonalika Shrivastav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh M Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shamrock Industrial Company Share Price

What is the share price of Shamrock Industrial Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shamrock Industrial Company?

The Shamrock Industrial Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shamrock Industrial Company?

The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shamrock Industrial Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shamrock Industrial Company are ₹24.73 and ₹24.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shamrock Industrial Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shamrock Industrial Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹16.77 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Shamrock Industrial Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shamrock Industrial Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.2% over 3 months, 47.47% over 1 year, 91.71% across 3 years, and 35.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company are -12.36 and 26.03 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shamrock Industrial Company News

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