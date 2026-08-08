Here's the live share price of Shamrock Industrial Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shamrock Industrial Company
|0
|4.97
|10.20
|21.40
|47.47
|91.71
|35.52
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shamrock Industrial Company has gained 47.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shamrock Industrial Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.5
|24.46
|10
|23.92
|23.92
|20
|22.81
|22.94
|50
|20.34
|20.71
|100
|17.38
|18.39
|200
|14.62
|15.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shamrock Industrial Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Shamrock Indl. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Shamrock Indl. Co. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Shamrock Indl. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Shamrock Indl. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
|Apr 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Shamrock Indl. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC062298 and registration number is 062298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shamrock Industrial Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shamrock Industrial Company are ₹24.73 and ₹24.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shamrock Industrial Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹16.77 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shamrock Industrial Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.2% over 3 months, 47.47% over 1 year, 91.71% across 3 years, and 35.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company are -12.36 and 26.03 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global