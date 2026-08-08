What is the share price of Shamrock Industrial Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Shamrock Industrial Company? The Shamrock Industrial Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shamrock Industrial Company? The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shamrock Industrial Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shamrock Industrial Company are ₹24.73 and ₹24.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shamrock Industrial Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shamrock Industrial Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of Shamrock Industrial Company is ₹16.77 as on .

How has the Shamrock Industrial Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Shamrock Industrial Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.97% for the past month, 10.2% over 3 months, 47.47% over 1 year, 91.71% across 3 years, and 35.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Company are -12.36 and 26.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global