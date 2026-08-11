Sham Foam has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 11, 2026 and will close on Aug 13, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹130.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheela Foam
|-14.1
|-9.06
|15.92
|10.55
|-0.53
|-16.8
|-10.63
|Responsive Industries
|-1.29
|-16.59
|-3.93
|-10.79
|-15.2
|-8.34
|5.69
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.62
|4.33
|-0.49
|-31.53
|-33.87
|-12.88
|-7.94
|BirlaNu
|20.43
|20.27
|0.94
|-6.19
|-19.02
|-19.83
|-22.95
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|-0.55
|-12.93
|-8.48
|1.23
|20.66
|15.79
|9.2
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-8.81
|-5.13
|-16.81
|-20.14
|-53.91
|-32.94
|-21.32
|Parin Enterprises
|-1.53
|-1.89
|12.02
|17.32
|71.91
|111.08
|71.76
|Transteel Seating Technologies
|-8.58
|-7.76
|-18.5
|-21.88
|-17.43
|6.59
|3.91
|HVAX Technologies
|-5.39
|-2.65
|-24.78
|-27.49
|-25.27
|7.28
|4.31
|Marvel Decor
|-0.93
|-10.65
|38.14
|11.84
|-32.4
|16.91
|22.51
|Omfurn India
|-10.22
|13.49
|-10.22
|11.39
|-40.65
|15.95
|51.65
|Naman In-Store (India)
|-6.33
|-8.57
|-20.17
|-26.18
|-55.65
|-29.2
|-18.71
|Ahlada Engineers
|5.14
|0.34
|-14.97
|-25.2
|-38.83
|-30.28
|-27.48
|Priti International
|-2.79
|-4.76
|-20.6
|-30.21
|-55.53
|-43.04
|-4.15
|Rexpro Enterprises
|0.51
|3.01
|-8.37
|-29.52
|-51.63
|-29.23
|-18.73
Source: Dion Global
Sham Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36104HR2020PLC087011 and registration number is 087011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global