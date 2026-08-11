Sham Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36104HR2020PLC087011 and registration number is 087011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.