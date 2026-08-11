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Sham Foam Share Price

Sector
Construction

Sham Foam has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 11, 2026 and will close on Aug 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 130.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sham Foam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sham Foam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheela Foam		-14.1-9.0615.9210.55-0.53-16.8-10.63
Responsive Industries		-1.29-16.59-3.93-10.79-15.2-8.345.69
Wakefit Innovations		1.624.33-0.49-31.53-33.87-12.88-7.94
BirlaNu		20.4320.270.94-6.19-19.02-19.83-22.95
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures		-0.55-12.93-8.481.2320.6615.799.2
Stanley Lifestyles		-8.81-5.13-16.81-20.14-53.91-32.94-21.32
Parin Enterprises		-1.53-1.8912.0217.3271.91111.0871.76
Transteel Seating Technologies		-8.58-7.76-18.5-21.88-17.436.593.91
HVAX Technologies		-5.39-2.65-24.78-27.49-25.277.284.31
Marvel Decor		-0.93-10.6538.1411.84-32.416.9122.51
Omfurn India		-10.2213.49-10.2211.39-40.6515.9551.65
Naman In-Store (India)		-6.33-8.57-20.17-26.18-55.65-29.2-18.71
Ahlada Engineers		5.140.34-14.97-25.2-38.83-30.28-27.48
Priti International		-2.79-4.76-20.6-30.21-55.53-43.04-4.15
Rexpro Enterprises		0.513.01-8.37-29.52-51.63-29.23-18.73

Source: Dion Global

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About Sham Foam

Sham Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36104HR2020PLC087011 and registration number is 087011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Monica Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Jindal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sapna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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