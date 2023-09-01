What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.? The market cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹16.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is -214.7 and PB ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is 5.66 as on .

What is the share price of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹53.89 as on .