Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.99
|15.72
|27.55
|54.63
|362.58
|404.12
|1.47
|0.63
|3.89
|18.81
|1.87
|100.75
|168.19
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.79
|-5.89
|7.45
|21.26
|62.20
|198.79
|30.71
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.08
|1.04
|33.94
|34.17
|48.87
|48.87
|48.87
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC114084 and registration number is 114084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹16.17 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is -214.7 and PB ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is 5.66 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹53.89 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹53.89 and 52-week low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹34.85 as on Aug 14, 2023.