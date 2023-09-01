Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHALIMAR AGENCIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.89₹53.89
₹53.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.85₹53.89
₹53.89
Open Price
₹53.89
Prev. Close
₹53.89
Volume
0

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.89
  • R253.89
  • R353.89
  • Pivot
    53.89
  • S153.89
  • S253.89
  • S353.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.5351.19
  • 1031.849.21
  • 2027.0645.9
  • 5018.9337.34
  • 10016.2130.58
  • 20018.6724.48

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9915.7227.5554.63362.58404.12
1.470.633.8918.811.87100.75168.19
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shalimar Agencies Ltd.

Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1981PLC114084 and registration number is 114084. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Janaki Yarlagadda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nomula Srinivas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vemuri Venkata Rajani Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siva Prasad Gorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Gamini Yanamandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Shalimar Agencies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹16.17 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is -214.7 and PB ratio of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is 5.66 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹53.89 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹53.89 and 52-week low of Shalimar Agencies Ltd. is ₹34.85 as on Aug 14, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data