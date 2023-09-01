Follow Us

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹333.00 Closed
-1.99-6.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹333.00₹339.50
₹333.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.00₹346.80
₹333.00
Open Price
₹338.00
Prev. Close
₹339.75
Volume
12,317

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1337.33
  • R2341.67
  • R3343.83
  • Pivot
    335.17
  • S1330.83
  • S2328.67
  • S3324.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5168.16321.74
  • 10172.01306.53
  • 20170.89282.55
  • 50165.89232.86
  • 100176.59199.34
  • 200182180.18

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.2034.79122.00133.52122.00424.41196.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064886 and registration number is 064886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Minesh Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Falguni Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamalkant A Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Doshi
    Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Doshi
    Director

FAQs on Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is ₹208.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is 22.81 and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is ₹333.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is ₹346.80 and 52-week low of Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is ₹119.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

