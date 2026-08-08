What is the share price of Shalibhadra Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalibhadra Finance is ₹77.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Shalibhadra Finance? The Shalibhadra Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalibhadra Finance? The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹237.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalibhadra Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalibhadra Finance are ₹80.34 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalibhadra Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalibhadra Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹131.85 and 52-week low of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹68.40 as on .

How has the Shalibhadra Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Shalibhadra Finance has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -3.36% over 3 months, -33.26% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 29.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance are 12.21 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global