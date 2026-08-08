Here's the live share price of Shalibhadra Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shalibhadra Finance
|-1.13
|-3.65
|-3.36
|-17.06
|-33.26
|5.10
|29.13
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shalibhadra Finance has declined 33.26% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalibhadra Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.27
|78.52
|10
|78.65
|78.58
|20
|78.51
|78.38
|50
|77.28
|78.43
|100
|79.86
|81.68
|200
|91.79
|91.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shalibhadra Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.11%, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Shalibhadra Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Shalibhadra Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Shalibhadra Fin. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Shalibhadra Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Shalibhadra Fin. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064886 and registration number is 064886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalibhadra Finance is ₹77.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalibhadra Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹237.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalibhadra Finance are ₹80.34 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalibhadra Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹131.85 and 52-week low of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹68.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalibhadra Finance has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -3.36% over 3 months, -33.26% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 29.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance are 12.21 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global