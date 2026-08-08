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Shalibhadra Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHALIBHADRA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shalibhadra Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.02 Closed
-1.26₹ -0.98
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shalibhadra Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹80.34
₹77.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.40₹131.85
₹77.02
Open Price
₹80.34
Prev. Close
₹78.00
Volume
118

Source: Dion Global

Shalibhadra Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shalibhadra Finance		-1.13-3.65-3.36-17.06-33.265.1029.13
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shalibhadra Finance has declined 33.26% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalibhadra Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Shalibhadra Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shalibhadra Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.2778.52
1078.6578.58
2078.5178.38
5077.2878.43
10079.8681.68
20091.7991.32

Source: Dion Global

Shalibhadra Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shalibhadra Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.11%, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shalibhadra Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTShalibhadra Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For
Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTShalibhadra Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTShalibhadra Fin. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 10, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTShalibhadra Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer
Jun 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTShalibhadra Fin. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Shalibhadra Finance

Shalibhadra Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064886 and registration number is 064886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vatsal Doshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Minesh Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamalkant A Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Govind Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhruvil Doshi
    Director

FAQs on Shalibhadra Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Shalibhadra Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalibhadra Finance is ₹77.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shalibhadra Finance?

The Shalibhadra Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalibhadra Finance?

The market cap of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹237.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalibhadra Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalibhadra Finance are ₹80.34 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalibhadra Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalibhadra Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹131.85 and 52-week low of Shalibhadra Finance is ₹68.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shalibhadra Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shalibhadra Finance has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, -3.36% over 3 months, -33.26% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 29.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalibhadra Finance are 12.21 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shalibhadra Finance News

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