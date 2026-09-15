Shakti Polytarp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36900MP2018PLC045379 and registration number is 045379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.