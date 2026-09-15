Shakti Polytarp has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 15, 2026 and will close on Sep 17, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹56.00-59.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Petrochem
|6.13
|12.77
|16.56
|18.54
|3.8
|21.56
|18.41
|Rain Industries
|0.12
|3.15
|9.7
|81.96
|55.79
|8.69
|-2.37
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|3.42
|-4.62
|-0.93
|1.9
|-18.59
|26.68
|8.43
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|0.45
|6.26
|31.84
|52.82
|21.77
|12.36
|1.13
|NOCIL
|9.98
|16.04
|17.39
|45.96
|3.37
|-7.45
|-8.18
|Chemplast Sanmar
|0.62
|-6.03
|-15.57
|-37.83
|-60.11
|-30.02
|-21.11
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-2.11
|26.03
|30.26
|72.83
|20.69
|7.93
|-1.59
|Platinum Industries
|-4.53
|0.21
|-1.7
|4.6
|-19.95
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|6.14
|-8.01
|16.9
|23.67
|-10.52
|7.43
|20.99
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|3.41
|-11.19
|-11.19
|-11.19
|-11.19
|-3.88
|-2.34
|Signet Industries
|0.6
|3.4
|51.03
|53.76
|29.99
|14.1
|7.5
|Aeron Composite
|2.41
|6.25
|4.87
|-2.19
|-23.25
|-18.58
|-11.61
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-2.57
|2.86
|-13.88
|-30.7
|-67.74
|-36.07
|-23.54
|Ahimsa Industries
|-0.19
|-0.58
|-0.58
|-0.96
|7.74
|18.44
|4.16
Source: Dion Global
Shakti Polytarp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36900MP2018PLC045379 and registration number is 045379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global