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Shakti Polytarp Share Price

Sector
Petrochemicals

Shakti Polytarp has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 15, 2026 and will close on Sep 17, 2026. The price band has been set at 56.00-59.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shakti Polytarp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shakti Polytarp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Petrochem		6.1312.7716.5618.543.821.5618.41
Rain Industries		0.123.159.781.9655.798.69-2.37
Styrenix Performance Materials		3.42-4.62-0.931.9-18.5926.688.43
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		0.456.2631.8452.8221.7712.361.13
NOCIL		9.9816.0417.3945.963.37-7.45-8.18
Chemplast Sanmar		0.62-6.03-15.57-37.83-60.11-30.02-21.11
Manali Petrochemicals		-2.1126.0330.2672.8320.697.93-1.59
Platinum Industries		-4.530.21-1.74.6-19.95-0.02-0.01
Kothari Petrochemicals		6.14-8.0116.923.67-10.527.4320.99
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		3.41-11.19-11.19-11.19-11.19-3.88-2.34
Signet Industries		0.63.451.0353.7629.9914.17.5
Aeron Composite		2.416.254.87-2.19-23.25-18.58-11.61
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-2.572.86-13.88-30.7-67.74-36.07-23.54
Ahimsa Industries		-0.19-0.58-0.58-0.967.7418.444.16

Source: Dion Global

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About Shakti Polytarp

Shakti Polytarp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36900MP2018PLC045379 and registration number is 045379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Trisha Singhal
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. Ravi Singhal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singhal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Joshi Meratia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kumari Priya Pandey
    Independent Director

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