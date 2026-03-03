Facebook Pixel Code
Shaival Reality Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAIVAL REALITY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shaival Reality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shaival Reality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹30.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.50₹33.25
₹30.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹30.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shaival Reality has declined 1.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.27%.

Shaival Reality’s current P/E of 36.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shaival Reality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shaival Reality		0-4.09-8.27-8.27-8.27-2.84-1.02
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Shaival Reality has declined 8.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Shaival Reality has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Shaival Reality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shaival Reality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.2131.64
1031.3431.25
2029.8330.1
5025.6526.65
10015.170
2007.590

Shaival Reality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shaival Reality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shaival Reality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shaival Reality fact sheet for more information

About Shaival Reality

Shaival Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1996PLC029311 and registration number is 029311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mayur Mukundbhai Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaival Mayurbhai Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dinesh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rinkal Maulik Jasani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shaival Reality Share Price

What is the share price of Shaival Reality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaival Reality is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shaival Reality?

The Shaival Reality is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shaival Reality?

The market cap of Shaival Reality is ₹35.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shaival Reality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shaival Reality are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shaival Reality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaival Reality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaival Reality is ₹33.25 and 52-week low of Shaival Reality is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shaival Reality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shaival Reality has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.09% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, -8.27% over 1 year, -2.84% across 3 years, and -1.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shaival Reality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shaival Reality are 36.14 and 2.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shaival Reality News

