Here's the live share price of Shaival Reality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shaival Reality has declined 1.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.27%.
Shaival Reality’s current P/E of 36.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shaival Reality
|0
|-4.09
|-8.27
|-8.27
|-8.27
|-2.84
|-1.02
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Shaival Reality has declined 8.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Shaival Reality has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.21
|31.64
|10
|31.34
|31.25
|20
|29.83
|30.1
|50
|25.65
|26.65
|100
|15.17
|0
|200
|7.59
|0
In the latest quarter, Shaival Reality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shaival Reality fact sheet for more information
Shaival Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1996PLC029311 and registration number is 029311. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaival Reality is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shaival Reality is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shaival Reality is ₹35.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shaival Reality are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaival Reality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaival Reality is ₹33.25 and 52-week low of Shaival Reality is ₹30.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shaival Reality has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.09% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, -8.27% over 1 year, -2.84% across 3 years, and -1.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shaival Reality are 36.14 and 2.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.