Shah Investors Home Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120GJ1994PLC023257 and registration number is 023257. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.