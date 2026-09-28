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Shah Investors Home Share Price

Sector
Finance

Shah Investors Home has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 159.00-167.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shah Investors Home Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shah Investors Home Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-0.69-1.19-2.9810.823.157.194.25
Tata Capital		-3.47-8.5-8.115.92.620.860.52
Aditya Birla Capital		-4.89-4.881.2227.5639.8430.2427.23
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		1.88-1.068.5853.8912.9868.9937.35
HDB Financial Services		-7.2-5.72-13.849.84-14.25-8.31-5.07
Max Financial Services		-6.48-8.88-8.96-6.36-5.6716.747.2
360 One Wam		-0.01-10.37-1.549.787.1127.2821.69
Anand Rathi Wealth		-4.6-2.416.9440.2648.3873.6270.9
Tata Investment Corporation		-7.231.11-2.2114.82-24.8129.9838.08
Nuvama Wealth Management		-1.88-5.5-5.0740.6637.4847.6426.33
Angel One		-3.71-3.63-12.422.4134.8115.5918.01
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-7.1-10.18-14.940.84-23.866.0414.77
Computer Age Management Services		-0.1-5.18-10.3110.96-6.9312.381.66
KFIN Technologies		-4.43-8.982.24-2.71-1724.8219.56
Maharashtra Scooters		-4.93-4.465.3911.57-25.2917.9922.41
Edelweiss Financial Services		0.437.3413.1931.5725.1537.3611.54
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-11.53-7.394.8439.8521.3538.6840.7
JSW Holdings		-1.95-6.51-7.97-6.56-38.7832.7818.41
JM Financial		1.09-3.883.36.63-21.8114.416.54

Source: Dion Global

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About Shah Investors Home

Shah Investors Home Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120GJ1994PLC023257 and registration number is 023257. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Trikamlal Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Upendra Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Purnima Upendra Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Trupti Utpal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Lalitkumar Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bharatbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Chelaram Punani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Mahesh Kapadia
    Independent Director

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