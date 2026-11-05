The competition between Shadowfax Technologies and Delhivery is no longer just about which company can move more parcels. It is increasingly about who can turn the growth of India’s e-commerce market into a stronger and more profitable logistics business. Both companies are gaining from rising shipment volumes, but their growth paths are beginning to look different. Morgan Stanley has turned positive on both stocks, but its preference for Shadowfax reflects its belief that the company has a stronger growth runway ahead.

The brokerage’s revised price targets imply an upside of 24.3% for Shadowfax from its report reference price of Rs 271.5 and 21.2% for Delhivery from Rs 386. It has raised Shadowfax’s target to Rs 338 from Rs 286, while cutting Delhivery’s target to Rs 468 from Rs 500. Morgan Stanley’s preference for Shadowfax is driven less by the difference in target returns and more by its expectations for the company’s growth and market-share gains.

Shadowfax: Stronger growth outlook supports higher target

Morgan Stanley has raised its revenue forecasts for Shadowfax by 5.6%-9.8% over FY27-FY29, following the company’s second-quarter FY27 revenue performance, particularly in the hyperlocal business. It has also increased its adjusted EBITDA forecasts by 6%-16% over the same period.

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“We raise Adj EBITDA estimates for Shadowfax over F27-29,” the report noted.

The brokerage expects higher operating leverage as the company’s investment cycle begins to plateau from FY29. However, its earnings-per-share revisions are not uniformly positive. It has reduced its EPS estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 6% and 8%, respectively, while raising the FY29 estimate by 6%. The changes reflect higher depreciation and amortisation assumptions, continued capital expenditure intensity and revisions to other income.

Morgan Stanley expects Shadowfax to benefit from new account expansion, rising share in the direct-to-consumer segment and wider pincode coverage. It expects the company to maintain its valuation premium over Delhivery in the near term.

Delhivery: Upgrade follows valuation correction, but estimates come down

Morgan Stanley’s upgrade of Delhivery comes despite cuts to its adjusted EBITDA estimates. The brokerage says the recent correction in the stock has made its risk-reward profile more attractive, while improving operating performance and its position in the express parcel market provide support.

The report acknowledges the improvement in Delhivery’s underlying profitability.

“Delhivery’s margin progress ex new initiatives has been good,” it further explained.

However, Morgan Stanley expects a slower pace of margin improvement than previously anticipated. It has reduced its adjusted EBITDA estimates by 1.5% for FY27, 13.5% for FY28 and 12.3% for FY29.

The brokerage has also lowered its volume growth assumptions for both the part-truckload and express parcel businesses following the second-quarter performance. Higher expected losses from new initiatives account for a part of the estimate reductions.

Morgan Stanley expects Delhivery to maintain competitive pricing as online marketplace platforms increase their use of captive or in-sourced logistics operations. This could limit the pace of margin improvement in its core transport business.

The brokerage’s report explains its revised position, “We taper down our volume growth assumptions for F27 and F28 for both PTL and express parcel segment post the miss in 2Q. We increase assumptions for higher losses continuing from new initiatives, dragging our overall consolidated adj EBITDA.”

Market share: Shadowfax is expected to narrow the gap

The market-share forecasts in the report are central to Morgan Stanley’s preference for Shadowfax. It expects the company to increase its share of third-party logistics express parcel volumes from 26.7% in FY26 to 38.8% by FY29. Delhivery’s share is expected to remain relatively stable, rising from 48% to 50% over the same period.

The brokerage expects India’s e-commerce shipments, excluding grocery, to increase from 6.1 billion in FY26 to 9.8 billion in FY29. Third-party logistics shipments are projected to rise from 2.19 billion to 3.5 billion.

Shadowfax’s projected shipment growth is considerably higher in the initial years. Morgan Stanley estimates express parcel shipments of 920 million in FY27, up from 583 million in FY26, followed by 1.14 billion in FY28 and 1.35 billion in FY29.

Delhivery’s shipments are projected to rise from 1.054 billion in FY26 to 1.733 billion in FY29.

The estimates also show that the broader third-party logistics market is expected to grow, but its share of total e-commerce shipments is not projected to rise steadily. The third-party logistics share is forecast at 39% in FY27 before easing to 36% by FY29.

Shadowfax’s projected market-share gains therefore depend on capturing a larger portion of the third-party logistics opportunity, rather than relying only on industry expansion.

Shadowfax vs Delhivery: Morgan Stanley price targets

Company Rating Revised target Reference price Implied upside Shadowfax Overweight (maintained) Rs338 Rs271.5 24.3% Delhivery Equal-weight to Overweight Rs468 Rs386 21.2%

The comparison shows that Shadowfax has a slightly higher implied upside, but the difference is not large enough on its own to explain Morgan Stanley’s preference. The more important distinction is the expected growth trajectory. Shadowfax is forecast to gain market share and deliver faster shipment growth, while Delhivery is expected to protect its leading position and improve profitability at a more moderate growth rate.

Shadowfax vs Delhivery: Risks to the investment case

For both companies, a faster shift by large e-commerce platforms towards captive or in-sourced logistics could reduce the volume opportunity available to third-party logistics providers.

Higher fuel and labour costs are another risk. Logistics companies may not be able to pass on these costs fully to customers, which could affect profitability. Delhivery also faces the possibility that losses from new initiatives remain higher than expected or that margin improvements in other businesses take longer to materialise.

For Shadowfax, competitive pricing pressure and slower industry growth could affect its projected market-share gains. Its premium valuation relative to Delhivery will depend on continued execution and revenue growth.

Shadowfax vs Delhivery: Which stock does Morgan Stanley prefer?

Morgan Stanley has positive recommendations on both stocks, but its preferred pick remains Shadowfax. Delhivery’s upgrade reflects a more favourable risk-reward profile after the recent share-price correction, improving margins and its strong position in express parcels.

Shadowfax offers a stronger growth profile in the brokerage’s forecasts. Its expected rise in express parcel market share, expansion in hyperlocal services and improving operating leverage support the higher target.

The difference is between a valuation-led recovery and a growth-led investment case. Delhivery’s upgrade is supported by its stock correction and improving profitability, while Shadowfax remains the preferred stock because Morgan Stanley expects it to gain market share and grow faster.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.