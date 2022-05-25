SGX Nifty up, global cues, Aether Industries IPO, stocks under F&O ban; key things to watch on 25 May 2022

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, a day before monthly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 68 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 16,182 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex slipped 236 points or 0.43% to settle at 54,052 while NSE Nifty 50 index was down 89 points or 0.55% at 16,125. “While we remain open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken,” Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Q4 Results today: BSE-listed companies such as BPCL, Coal India, Deepak Fertilizer, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, HEG, NHPC, Easy MyTrip, Fortis Healthcare, GMM Pfaudler, InterGlobe Aviation, JaiCorp, Kolte Patil, Bata India, Nalco, PFC, Torrent Pharma, Whirlpool, MSTC will release their March quarter results on 25 May 2022.

Global market set-up: Asian stock markets were trading higher on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sat fractionally lower while the Topix index stood little changed. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.35%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.81% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.15%.

Aether Industries IPO: Aether Industries’ IPO witnessed decent demand on the first day of subscription with the overall subscription reaching 0.33 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have subscribed their portion of the issue 0.36 times so far while the non-institutional investor portion has been subscribed 0.05 times. Retail investors have bid for their quota 0.42 times.

FII and DII activity: On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,393.45 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,948.49 crore worth of shares on a net basis in Indian equity market.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban for 25 May 2022. If the open interest of any stock crosses 95% of the MWPL (market-wide positions limits), all F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period.