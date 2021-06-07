SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before the opening bell

Factors such as corporate results, stock-specific developments, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will guide the stock markets in today's session. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the green on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. In the previous session, equity indices on Dalal Street ended lower after the RBI announced to keep the repo rate unchanged. Broader markets indices S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap outperformed the benchmarks. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade while Wall Street indices climbed in overnight trade on Friday. Factors such as corporate results, stock-specific developments, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will guide the stock markets in today’s session.

Global watch: Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.33 per cent. The Topix index and South Korea’s Kospi were marginally up. US stocks climbed on Friday, lifted by technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.5 per cent.

Results today: Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Dynamatic Technologies, MRF, New India Assurance Company, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, SMC Global Securities, SMS Lifesciences India, Tower Infrastructure Trust, Victoria Mills, and Yuken India, among others are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 7.

Vijaya Diagnostic files IPO papers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of 3.56 crore equity shares by the promoters, Dr S Surendranath Reddy and investors Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund.

Technical talk: Chartists believe that the short term up trend status of Nifty remains intact and the last two sessions consolidation movement has not changed the positive sentiment of the market. “The next upside levels to be watched around 15800-15900 levels, before showing any downward correction from the highs. This could be achieved by next week. Immediate support is placed at 15600 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

FII and DII data: On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,499.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,175.01 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market.