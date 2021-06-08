SGX Nifty points at cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before market opens

The next upside levels to be watched around 15950-16000 levels and this could be achieved in one week, said an analyst. Image: Reuters

Domestic equity market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading just 10.50 points up at 15,790 on Singaporean Exchange. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Monday’s trading session at a record closing high at 52,328, while Nifty 50 ended just above 15,750. Stock markets in the United States closed in the red. However, major Asian peers were trading mixed on Tuesday morning. “The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound movement. There is a possibility of further upside in the coming sessions. The next upside levels to be watched around 15950-16000 levels and this could be achieved in one week. Immediate support is placed at 15650,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Global markets: Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade on Tuesday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.26 per cent. The Topix index was flat with a positive bias. Mainland Chinese stocks were in red, with the Shanghai composite down 0.19 per cent. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.23 per cent. In the overnight trade on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added half a per cent.

Results today: A total of 46 BSE-listed companies including Prestige Estates, Titagarh Wagons, Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Jindal Hotels, KM Sugar Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Shemaroo Entertainment, Surya India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Talbros Automotive Components, Titagarh Wagons, Vipul Organics, Winsome Textile Industries, and Wonderla Holidays, among others are scheduled to announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 8.

FIIs turn net sellers: On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 186.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 983.97 crore on a net basis in the Indian share market.

Free Covid-19 vaccines to all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared that the Centre will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to states for the age group of 18-44 years from June 21, spelling out clearly that all the countrymen will now have access to free jabs at government hospitals. Those who want to pay for the doses can get vaccinated at private hospitals, which can continue to procure 25% of the jabs, said the Prime Minister.

Shyam Metalics IPO: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has fixed the price band at Rs 303-306 per share for its Rs 909-crore IPO. The public issue will open for subscription on June 14, 2021 and will close on June 16, while the bidding for anchor investors will open on June 11.