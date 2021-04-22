SGX Nifty jumps over 100 pts, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; 5 things to know before market opens

Market participants will closely watch the rising COVID-19 cases, on-going vaccination drive, oil prices, rupee movement amid weekly F&O expiry.

Domestic equity markets were staring at a positive opening on Thursday, after falling for two consecutive days. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 47,705, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 14,296. Market participants will closely watch the rising COVID-19 cases, on-going vaccination drive, oil prices, rupee movement amid weekly F&O expiry. Meanwhile, global stock markets were seen trading largely positive.

SGX Nifty: Nifty futures were trading 116.50 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 14,195.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday.

Results today: A total of 12 BSE listed firms including Indus Towers, Rallis India, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Visaka Industries, Amal, Fineotex Chemical, Filatex India, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and Ind Bank Housing will announce their January-March quarter earnings on April 22.

Technical talk: “The markets marginally threatened the 14200 level but was swift to bounce from there. If we break this level, we could fall rapidly to 13800-13900 and an extreme sell situation thereafter can take the Nifty down to 13600 as well,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Global markets: Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei jumped over 2 per cent, Shanghai was marginally up, Hang Seng was up nearly half a per cent while Kospi gained over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.19 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.93 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.93 per cent.

FII, DII data: On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,082.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,323.01 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.