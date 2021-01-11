  • MORE MARKET STATS

SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Sensex, Nifty; five things to know before market opens

January 11, 2021 8:44 AM

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat on Monday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in the early trade.

sensex, niftyInvestors will first react to the TCS numbers which came after the market hours on Friday

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat on Monday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading flat at 14,448 on Singaporean Exchange. Last week, BSE Sensex rallied 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent, while the Nifty soared 328.75 points or 2.34 per cent. Investors will first react to the TCS numbers which came after the market hours on Friday. According to the analysts, global cues will be watched closely for further trend in the market. Investors would also track the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India post the dry-run, December quarterly results and the Union Budget on February 1.

FII, DII data: On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore, while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,372.54 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, according to the provisional data on the NSE.

Q3 earnings today: Bheema Cements, Dolat Investments, GNA Axles, Netlink Solutions, Nidhi Granites, Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals and Zicom Electronic Security Systems are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day today.

Call, Put OI: Call OI is the most at 14000 strike with 18.61 lakh contracts, followed by 15000 strike with 14.93 lakh contracts. Put OI is maximum at 14000 strike with 24.24 lakh contracts.

Global markets: Wall Street indices scaled new highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.84 points, or 0.18%, to 31,097.97. The S&P 500 gained 20.89 points, or 0.55%, to 3,824.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 134.50 points, or 1.03%, to 13,201.98. Asian peers were seen trading mixed today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced over half a per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.36 per cent.

Foreign fund inflows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 5,156 crore into Indian capital markets in the first six trading sessions this year amid expectations of strong third-quarter earnings and a reformist budget. FPIs invested a net Rs 4,819 crore in equities and Rs 337 crore in debt segment between January 1 and 8.

Stock Market

