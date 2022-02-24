SGX Nifty, global cues suggest gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before opening bell

Ahead of the Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down a massive 250 points, hinting at further selling on Dalal Street.

Domestic markets continued to struggle for the sixth consecutive trading session on Wednesday, witnessing fag-end selling that pushed indices into the red. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,232, down 0.12% while the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.17% to end at 17,063. India VIX, fell nearly 8% but is still above 24 levels. Ahead of the Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down a massive 250 points, hinting at further selling on Dalal Street. Global cues were negative amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Global watch: NASDAQ dived 2.57% on Wednesday, followed by S&P 500 and Dow Jones. Among Asian stock markets Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in the red.

Technical take: Nifty 50 witnessed pressure from the bears during the closing hours of trade on Wednesday, forming a reasonable negative candle on the daily charts. “Formation of such weak pattern immediately after the sustainable upside from the lower support may not be a good sign for the market and this indicate that the lower important support of 16800 could be retested,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Levels to watch out: Ahead of the monthly F&O expiry, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities believes that the narrow range activity is likely to continue in the near future. “For the short-term traders, 17000 is immediate support and 17225 would be the key resistance level. One can expect a quick pullback rally up to 17150 -17175 levels if the Nifty trades above 17000. However, if the index slips below 17000, further correction is possible up to 16950-16850,” he added.

Call and Put OI: Maximum Call open interest is placed at 18000 strike with 95.8 lakh contracts, followed by 17500 strike with 92.6 lakh contracts. Put OI is the most at 16500 with 87.5 lakh contracts. This is followed by 17000 strike with 53.9 lakh contracts.

FII and DII trades: Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) remained net sellers of domestic stocks on Wednesday. FIIs sold Rs 3,417 crore worth equity. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) continued to be net buyers, pumping in Rs 3,024 crore into Dalal Street.