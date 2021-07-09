SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty may start in red; 5 things to know before market opens

Analysts said equity markets have seen a sharp run-up in the last 12-18 months bolstered by healthy earnings, improved sentiments, benign liquidity, and low cost of capital.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 once again look to start in red on Friday, following a one per cent fall in the previous session. Besides, TCS quarterly results, investors will track corporate results for stock-specific development, vaccination pace, oil prices, rupee movement against US Dollar and other global cues. Analysts said equity markets have seen a sharp run-up in the last 12-18 months bolstered by healthy earnings, improved sentiments, benign liquidity, and low cost of capital. “Current valuations, while not expensive, are not lucrative from a risk-reward perspective. The gradual unlocking of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities. Consistent earnings delivery v/s expectations is critical for further outperformance,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

SGX Nifty trades in red: Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.3 per cent down at 15,665 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a negative start for equity benchmark indices.

Q1 results today: Companies such as Delta Corp, Excel Realty N Infra, Integrated Capital Services, Madhucon Projects, Mapro Industries, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, K&R Rail Engineering, and Valencia Nutrition will announce Q1FY22 earnings today.

FII and DII data: On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 554.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 949.18 crore on a net basis in the Indian share market.

Global watch: Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Friday, as COVID-19 worries resurfaced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 2 per cent while the Topix index shed 1.85 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.66 per cent after the country annount that Seoul will be placed under strict social distancing rules. In overnight trade, US stock indices on Wall Street lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.86 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent.

Call, Put OI: Maximum call open interest was seen at 15,800, followed by 16,000. While maximum put OI was at 15,700 with 47,987 contracts, followed by 15,300. India VIX, the volatility index, surged higher by 11.03 per cent to 13.56 level