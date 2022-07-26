SGX Nifty falls: Global markets, Nifty outlook, stocks under F&O ban; key things in focus on 26 July 2022

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to see a muted start on Tuesday, suggested by trends in early trade. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for July were 33 points or 0.2 per cent down at 16,585.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex fell 306 points or 0.55% to settle at 55,766 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 16,631, down 0.53%. “The short term uptrend of Nifty seems to have reversed down from near the important resistance of 16800 levels. The overall chart pattern indicate further weakness down to 16350-16300 levels in the next few sessions. Intraday resistance to be watched at 16700 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

5 things to know before market opens on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Global markets: Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher on Tuesday. The Kospi in South Korea was up 0.43%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.11%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.28%. Overnight in the Wall Street., the S&P 500 gained 0.1% to close at 3,966.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31,990.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4% to 11,782.67.

Q1 results: BSE-listed companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on 26 July 2022.

FII, DII data: On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 844.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 72.26 crore on a net basis in Indian equity market.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: One stock – Indiabulls Housing Finance – is under the NSE F&O ban list for 26 July 2022. If the open interest of any stock crosses 95% of the MWPL (market-wide positions limits), all F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period.

Nifty outlook: “Nifty expectedly corrected after a six day rise. However the fact that it did not close at the intra day low is some consolation. Concerns ahead of the US Fed meet could cap the upside for the next 1-2 sessions. 16563-16719 could be band for the Nifty for the near term,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.