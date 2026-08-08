What is the share price of SGN Telecoms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SGN Telecoms is ₹0.50 as on .

What kind of stock is SGN Telecoms? The SGN Telecoms is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SGN Telecoms? The market cap of SGN Telecoms is ₹4.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SGN Telecoms? Today’s highest and lowest price of SGN Telecoms are ₹0.53 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SGN Telecoms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SGN Telecoms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SGN Telecoms is ₹1.10 and 52-week low of SGN Telecoms is ₹0.49 as on .

How has the SGN Telecoms performed historically in terms of returns? The SGN Telecoms has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms are -17.18 and 50.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global