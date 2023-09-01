Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SGN Telecoms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200PB1986PLC006807 and registration number is 006807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹4.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is -24.9 and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is 4.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SGN Telecoms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.