Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SGN TELECOMS LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.61 Closed
1.670.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.58₹0.62
₹0.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.39₹0.85
₹0.61
Open Price
₹0.61
Prev. Close
₹0.60
Volume
1,37,036

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.63
  • R20.64
  • R30.67
  • Pivot
    0.6
  • S10.59
  • S20.56
  • S30.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.550.6
  • 100.590.6
  • 200.640.6
  • 500.690.61
  • 1000.660.61
  • 2000.660.61

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Share Holdings

SGN Telecoms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SGN Telecoms Ltd.

SGN Telecoms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200PB1986PLC006807 and registration number is 006807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surinder Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parminder Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Inderjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on SGN Telecoms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd.?

The market cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹4.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is -24.9 and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is 4.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SGN Telecoms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SGN Telecoms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SGN Telecoms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of SGN Telecoms Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data