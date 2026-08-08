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SGN Telecoms Share Price

NSE
BSE

SGN TELECOMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of SGN Telecoms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.50 Closed
-5.66₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SGN Telecoms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.50₹0.53
₹0.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹1.10
₹0.50
Open Price
₹0.53
Prev. Close
₹0.53
Volume
7,126

Source: Dion Global

SGN Telecoms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SGN Telecoms		0-10.71-18.03-35.90-21.88-6.41-1.53
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SGN Telecoms has declined 21.88% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, SGN Telecoms has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

SGN Telecoms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SGN Telecoms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.510.53
100.510.53
200.520.53
500.560.55
1000.580.58
2000.660.63

Source: Dion Global

SGN Telecoms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SGN Telecoms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SGN Telecoms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSGN Telecoms - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 16, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTSGN Telecoms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTSGN Telecoms - Results- Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTSGN Telecoms - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTSGN Telecoms - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 3

Source: Dion Global

About SGN Telecoms

SGN Telecoms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200PB1986PLC006807 and registration number is 006807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surinder Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parminder Kaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Inderjit Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Saurabh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on SGN Telecoms Share Price

What is the share price of SGN Telecoms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SGN Telecoms is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SGN Telecoms?

The SGN Telecoms is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SGN Telecoms?

The market cap of SGN Telecoms is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SGN Telecoms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SGN Telecoms are ₹0.53 and ₹0.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SGN Telecoms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SGN Telecoms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SGN Telecoms is ₹1.10 and 52-week low of SGN Telecoms is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SGN Telecoms performed historically in terms of returns?

The SGN Telecoms has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms are -17.18 and 50.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SGN Telecoms News

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