Here's the live share price of SGN Telecoms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SGN Telecoms
|0
|-10.71
|-18.03
|-35.90
|-21.88
|-6.41
|-1.53
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SGN Telecoms has declined 21.88% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, SGN Telecoms has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.51
|0.53
|10
|0.51
|0.53
|20
|0.52
|0.53
|50
|0.56
|0.55
|100
|0.58
|0.58
|200
|0.66
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SGN Telecoms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|SGN Telecoms - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|SGN Telecoms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|SGN Telecoms - Results- Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|SGN Telecoms - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|SGN Telecoms - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 3
Source: Dion Global
SGN Telecoms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200PB1986PLC006807 and registration number is 006807. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SGN Telecoms is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SGN Telecoms is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SGN Telecoms is ₹4.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SGN Telecoms are ₹0.53 and ₹0.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SGN Telecoms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SGN Telecoms is ₹1.10 and 52-week low of SGN Telecoms is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SGN Telecoms has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms are -17.18 and 50.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global