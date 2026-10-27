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SFC Environmental Technologies Share Price

Sector
Engineering

SFC Environmental Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 27, 2026 and will close on Oct 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 313.00-330.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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SFC Environmental Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

SFC Environmental Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Va Tech Wabag		-8.85-13.65-13.6613.8321.8255.1438.94
Steamhouse India		2.723.5829.6329.6329.639.045.33
Enviro Infra Engineers		-10.9-15.77-25.69-22.39-32.91-7.75-4.72
Technocraft Ventures		-2.71.956.1956.1956.1916.039.33
EMS		-9.38-17.5-29.66-21.11-46.72-0.820.19
Effwa Infra & Research		-7.58-5.69-13.446.8861.6326.2415
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-6.94-13.09-30.31-17.22-41.84-11.99-7.38
Concord Enviro Systems		-10.42-13.09-23-33.28-53.68-35.26-22.96
Felix Industries		-5.32-10.10.23-17.880.4820.9939.83
Apex Ecotech		-10.54-14.52-11.685.4977.715.849.22
Greenleaf Envirotech		-14.18-5.51-8.341.89-24.83-8.71-5.32

Source: Dion Global

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About SFC Environmental Technologies

SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37003MH2005PLC152235 and registration number is 152235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 558.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Kumar Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prachiti Sandeep Asolkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Neha Rajen Gada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mulesh Manilal Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amruta Shripad Patankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Divya Sameer Momaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

SFC Environmental Technologies News

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