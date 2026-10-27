SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37003MH2005PLC152235 and registration number is 152235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 558.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.