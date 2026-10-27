SFC Environmental Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 27, 2026 and will close on Oct 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹313.00-330.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Va Tech Wabag
|-8.85
|-13.65
|-13.66
|13.83
|21.82
|55.14
|38.94
|Steamhouse India
|2.7
|23.58
|29.63
|29.63
|29.63
|9.04
|5.33
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-10.9
|-15.77
|-25.69
|-22.39
|-32.91
|-7.75
|-4.72
|Technocraft Ventures
|-2.7
|1.9
|56.19
|56.19
|56.19
|16.03
|9.33
|EMS
|-9.38
|-17.5
|-29.66
|-21.11
|-46.72
|-0.82
|0.19
|Effwa Infra & Research
|-7.58
|-5.69
|-13.4
|46.88
|61.63
|26.24
|15
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-6.94
|-13.09
|-30.31
|-17.22
|-41.84
|-11.99
|-7.38
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-10.42
|-13.09
|-23
|-33.28
|-53.68
|-35.26
|-22.96
|Felix Industries
|-5.32
|-10.1
|0.23
|-17.88
|0.48
|20.99
|39.83
|Apex Ecotech
|-10.54
|-14.52
|-11.6
|85.49
|77.7
|15.84
|9.22
|Greenleaf Envirotech
|-14.18
|-5.51
|-8.3
|41.89
|-24.83
|-8.71
|-5.32
Source: Dion Global
SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U37003MH2005PLC152235 and registration number is 152235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 558.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global