Seven of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 1.23 lakh cr in m-cap; Infosys, RIL lead

Published: March 29, 2020 12:06:59 PM

The market cap of Infosys zoomed Rs 29,215.96 crore to Rs 2,78,339.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. RIL's valuation jumped Rs 28,716.88 crore to Rs 6,75,448.95 crore.

Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,23,039.72 crore in market valuation last week, led by Infosys and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed addition in their market capitalisation for the week ended on Friday, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and ITC suffered losses on the other hand.

RIL’s valuation jumped Rs 28,716.88 crore to Rs 6,75,448.95 crore. The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 25,741.80 crore to reach Rs 2,67,353.25 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained Rs 19,007.13 crore to Rs 4,63,336.65 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 12,544.69 crore to reach Rs 4,96,264.84 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 7,729.91 crore to Rs 6,82,408.68 crore. Also, HDFC added Rs 83.35 crore to Rs 3,03,805.48 crore in its market valuation.

In contrast, ITC’s valuation dropped Rs 15,549.67 crore to Rs 2,00,240.45 crore. Likewise, Bharti Airtel’s market cap fell by Rs 7,092.22 crore to Rs 2,44,899.97 crore and ICICI Bank witnessed an erosion of Rs 3,624.58
crore to Rs 2,20,128.56 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was at the lead place, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and ITC. Over the last week, the BSE benchmark index fell by 100.37 points to close at 29,815.59 on Friday.

