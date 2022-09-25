Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.34 lakh cr in mcap; RIL biggest laggard 

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,34,139.14 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. Last week, the Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities. Barring Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance and ITC, others in the top-10 club suffered erosion in their market valuation.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 40,558.31 crore to reach Rs 16,50,307.10 crore. HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 25,544.89 crore to Rs 8,05,694.57 crore.

The valuation of Adani Transmission eroded by Rs 24,630.08 crore to Rs 4,31,662.20 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 18,147.49 crore to Rs 6,14,962.99 crore.

State Bank of India’s mcap diminished by Rs 9,950.94 crore to Rs 4,91,255.25 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped Rs 9,458.65 crore to Rs 10,91,421.84 crore. The mcap of Infosys fell by Rs 5,848.78 crore to stand at Rs 5,74,463.54 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 35,467.08 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,29,525.99 crore.

ITC’s valuation jumped Rs 20,381.61 crore to Rs 4,29,198.61 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 13,128.73 crore to Rs 4,54,477.56 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of the most valued Indian firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Adani Transmission and ITC.