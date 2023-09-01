Follow Us

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEVEN HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.58 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.57₹0.60
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.44₹0.96
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.58
Prev. Close
₹0.58
Volume
4,76,043

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.6
  • R20.61
  • R30.63
  • Pivot
    0.58
  • S10.57
  • S20.55
  • S30.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.720.58
  • 100.720.57
  • 200.740.56
  • 500.80.54
  • 1000.890.55
  • 2000.770.59

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9220.8316.005.45-34.0980.12114.81
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Seven Hill Industries Ltd.

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC055497 and registration number is 055497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gunjan Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shreyans Shingvi
    Director
  • Ms. Samiksha Shingvi
    Director
  • Mr. Niraj Vaghela
    Director

FAQs on Seven Hill Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seven Hill Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is ₹7.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seven Hill Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is 61.7 and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seven Hill Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is ₹.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seven Hill Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seven Hill Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is ₹.96 and 52-week low of Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

