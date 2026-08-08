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Seven Hill Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEVEN HILL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Seven Hill Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Dec 15, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seven Hill Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.38₹0.42
₹0.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.38₹1.22
₹0.40
Open Price
₹0.39
Prev. Close
₹0.40
Volume
1,02,634

Source: Dion Global

Seven Hill Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seven Hill Industries		0-4.76-16.67-45.21-63.64-16.621.35
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seven Hill Industries has declined 63.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Seven Hill Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Seven Hill Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seven Hill Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.420.42
100.430.44
200.470.49
500.650.61
1000.760.72
2000.890.8

Source: Dion Global

Seven Hill Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seven Hill Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Seven Hill Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 04, 2025, 10:12 PM IST ISTSeven Hill Industrie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 04, 2025, 09:09 PM IST ISTSeven Hill Industrie - REVISED Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Oct 17, 2025, 10:07 PM IST ISTSeven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL
Oct 14, 2025, 10:20 PM IST ISTSeven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.20
Oct 14, 2025, 10:15 PM IST ISTSeven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Sheetal Rajmal Luniya As Additional Independent Women Directo

Source: Dion Global

About Seven Hill Industries

Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC055497 and registration number is 055497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gunjan Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajkumar Popatlal Shingvi
    Director
  • Ms. Samiksha Shingvi
    Director
  • Mr. Niraj Vaghela
    Director
  • Mr. Bhravim Dhansukh Malkan
    Director

FAQs on Seven Hill Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Seven Hill Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.40 as on Dec 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Seven Hill Industries?

The Seven Hill Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seven Hill Industries?

The market cap of Seven Hill Industries is ₹5.20 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seven Hill Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seven Hill Industries are ₹0.42 and ₹0.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seven Hill Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seven Hill Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seven Hill Industries is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.38 as on Dec 15, 2025.

How has the Seven Hill Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seven Hill Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.76% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -63.64% over 1 year, -16.62% across 3 years, and 1.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries are 137.93 and 0.59 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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