Here's the live share price of Seven Hill Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seven Hill Industries
|0
|-4.76
|-16.67
|-45.21
|-63.64
|-16.62
|1.35
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seven Hill Industries has declined 63.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Seven Hill Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.42
|0.42
|10
|0.43
|0.44
|20
|0.47
|0.49
|50
|0.65
|0.61
|100
|0.76
|0.72
|200
|0.89
|0.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seven Hill Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 04, 2025, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Seven Hill Industrie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 04, 2025, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Seven Hill Industrie - REVISED Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Oct 17, 2025, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Seven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL
|Oct 14, 2025, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Seven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.20
|Oct 14, 2025, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Seven Hill Industrie - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Sheetal Rajmal Luniya As Additional Independent Women Directo
Source: Dion Global
Seven Hill Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1990PLC055497 and registration number is 055497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.40 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Seven Hill Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seven Hill Industries is ₹5.20 Cr as on Dec 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seven Hill Industries are ₹0.42 and ₹0.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seven Hill Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seven Hill Industries is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.38 as on Dec 15, 2025.
The Seven Hill Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.76% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -63.64% over 1 year, -16.62% across 3 years, and 1.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries are 137.93 and 0.59 on Dec 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global