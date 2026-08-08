What is the share price of Seven Hill Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Seven Hill Industries? The Seven Hill Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seven Hill Industries? The market cap of Seven Hill Industries is ₹5.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seven Hill Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seven Hill Industries are ₹0.42 and ₹0.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seven Hill Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seven Hill Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seven Hill Industries is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Seven Hill Industries is ₹0.38 as on .

How has the Seven Hill Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Seven Hill Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.76% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -63.64% over 1 year, -16.62% across 3 years, and 1.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seven Hill Industries are 137.93 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global