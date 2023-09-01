Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1996PLC095941 and registration number is 095941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹10.68 Cr as on Aug 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is -41.87 and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Aug 08, 2023.