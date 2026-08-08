What is the share price of Setubandhan Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Setubandhan Infrastructure? The Setubandhan Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure? The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹5.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Setubandhan Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Setubandhan Infrastructure are ₹0.43 and ₹0.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setubandhan Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setubandhan Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.78 and 52-week low of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.37 as on .

How has the Setubandhan Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Setubandhan Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, -21.85% across 3 years, and -21.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure are 58.33 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global