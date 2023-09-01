Follow Us

SETUBANDHAN INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.85₹0.85
₹0.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹2.70
₹0.85
Open Price
₹0.85
Prev. Close
₹0.85
Volume
0

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.85
  • R20.85
  • R30.85
  • Pivot
    0.85
  • S10.85
  • S20.85
  • S30.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.760.78
  • 101.770.77
  • 201.80.8
  • 501.930.91
  • 1002.121.12
  • 2002.581.44

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.3330.776.25-19.05-59.520-85.47
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1996PLC095941 and registration number is 095941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash P Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Borse
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Prachi Jaju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti R Rathi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹10.68 Cr as on Aug 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is -41.87 and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Aug 08, 2023.

