Here's the live share price of Setubandhan Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Setubandhan Infrastructure
|-2.33
|0
|-31.15
|0
|-42.47
|-21.85
|-21.40
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Setubandhan Infrastructure has declined 42.47% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Setubandhan Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.43
|0.42
|10
|0.43
|0.43
|20
|0.43
|0.43
|50
|0.48
|0.45
|100
|0.44
|0.46
|200
|0.53
|0.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Setubandhan Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Setubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|May 30, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Setubandhan Infra. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 30, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Setubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Apr 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Setubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Mar 10, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Setubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Source: Dion Global
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1996PLC095941 and registration number is 095941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Setubandhan Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹5.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Setubandhan Infrastructure are ₹0.43 and ₹0.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setubandhan Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.78 and 52-week low of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Setubandhan Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, -21.85% across 3 years, and -21.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure are 58.33 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global