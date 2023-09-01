Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1996PLC095941 and registration number is 095941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.