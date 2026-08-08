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Setubandhan Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

SETUBANDHAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Setubandhan Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.42 Closed
2.44₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Setubandhan Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.42₹0.43
₹0.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.37₹0.78
₹0.42
Open Price
₹0.43
Prev. Close
₹0.41
Volume
11,003

Source: Dion Global

Setubandhan Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Setubandhan Infrastructure		-2.330-31.150-42.47-21.85-21.40
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Setubandhan Infrastructure has declined 42.47% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Setubandhan Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Setubandhan Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Setubandhan Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.430.42
100.430.43
200.430.43
500.480.45
1000.440.46
2000.530.52

Source: Dion Global

Setubandhan Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Setubandhan Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Setubandhan Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTSetubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
May 30, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTSetubandhan Infra. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 30, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTSetubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Apr 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTSetubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Mar 10, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSetubandhan Infra. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source: Dion Global

About Setubandhan Infrastructure

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1996PLC095941 and registration number is 095941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash P Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Prachi Jaju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti R Rathi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Setubandhan Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Setubandhan Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Setubandhan Infrastructure?

The Setubandhan Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure?

The market cap of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹5.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Setubandhan Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Setubandhan Infrastructure are ₹0.43 and ₹0.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setubandhan Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setubandhan Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.78 and 52-week low of Setubandhan Infrastructure is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Setubandhan Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Setubandhan Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.15% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, -21.85% across 3 years, and -21.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setubandhan Infrastructure are 58.33 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Setubandhan Infrastructure News

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