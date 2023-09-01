Follow Us

Setco Automotive Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Clutch | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.20 Closed
4.460.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Setco Automotive Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.20
₹8.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.70₹14.50
₹8.20
Open Price
₹8.20
Prev. Close
₹7.85
Volume
1,82,968

Setco Automotive Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.27
  • R28.33
  • R38.47
  • Pivot
    8.13
  • S18.07
  • S27.93
  • S37.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.977.37
  • 1010.987.15
  • 2011.347.02
  • 50126.96
  • 10012.297.25
  • 20014.128.38

Setco Automotive Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.7120.5927.13-3.53-33.60-30.80-84.00
-1.748.4332.8155.2436.10118.817.42

Setco Automotive Ltd. Share Holdings

Setco Automotive Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Setco Automotive Ltd.

Setco Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999GJ1982PLC005203 and registration number is 005203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Udit Sheth
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. Urja Shah
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Arun Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suhasini Sathe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Setco Automotive Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Setco Automotive Ltd.?

The market cap of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹109.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd. is -11.6 and PB ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Setco Automotive Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setco Automotive Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setco Automotive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

