Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.71
|20.59
|27.13
|-3.53
|-33.60
|-30.80
|-84.00
|-1.74
|8.43
|32.81
|55.24
|36.10
|118.81
|7.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Setco Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999GJ1982PLC005203 and registration number is 005203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹109.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd. is -11.6 and PB ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setco Automotive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Setco Automotive Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.