Here's the live share price of Setco Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Setco Automotive
|1.94
|9.15
|-33.85
|18.54
|24.65
|37.07
|-1.34
|Hindustan Composites
|1.00
|-2.35
|-9.29
|1.19
|-10.14
|5.01
|5.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Setco Automotive has gained 24.65% compared to peers like Hindustan Composites (-10.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Setco Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Composites (5.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.04
|17.79
|10
|18.29
|17.94
|20
|18.12
|18.02
|50
|18.71
|18.7
|100
|20.49
|19.06
|200
|18.23
|18.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Setco Automotive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Setco Automotive - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Setco Automotive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Setco Automotive - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Setco Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Setco Automotive - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Setco Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999GJ1982PLC005203 and registration number is 005203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setco Automotive is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Setco Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Setco Automotive is ₹239.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Setco Automotive are ₹17.90 and ₹17.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setco Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setco Automotive is ₹28.69 and 52-week low of Setco Automotive is ₹11.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Setco Automotive has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, -33.85% over 3 months, 24.65% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and -1.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setco Automotive are -1.83 and -0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global