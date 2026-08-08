Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Setco Automotive Share Price

NSE
BSE

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Setco Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.90 Closed
1.65₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Setco Automotive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.61₹17.90
₹17.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.75₹28.69
₹17.90
Open Price
₹17.61
Prev. Close
₹17.61
Volume
21,772

Source: Dion Global

Setco Automotive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Setco Automotive		1.949.15-33.8518.5424.6537.07-1.34
Hindustan Composites		1.00-2.35-9.291.19-10.145.015.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Setco Automotive has gained 24.65% compared to peers like Hindustan Composites (-10.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Setco Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Composites (5.79%).

Setco Automotive Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Setco Automotive Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0417.79
1018.2917.94
2018.1218.02
5018.7118.7
10020.4919.06
20018.2318.57

Source: Dion Global

Setco Automotive Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Setco Automotive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Setco Automotive Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTSetco Automotive - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSetco Automotive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTSetco Automotive - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 30, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTSetco Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTSetco Automotive - Results-Delay in Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Setco Automotive

Setco Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999GJ1982PLC005203 and registration number is 005203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Udit Sheth
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. Urja Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Shanbhogue
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Parashar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Setco Automotive Share Price

What is the share price of Setco Automotive?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setco Automotive is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Setco Automotive?

The Setco Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Setco Automotive?

The market cap of Setco Automotive is ₹239.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Setco Automotive?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Setco Automotive are ₹17.90 and ₹17.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setco Automotive?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setco Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setco Automotive is ₹28.69 and 52-week low of Setco Automotive is ₹11.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Setco Automotive performed historically in terms of returns?

The Setco Automotive has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, -33.85% over 3 months, 24.65% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and -1.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Setco Automotive?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setco Automotive are -1.83 and -0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Setco Automotive News

More Setco Automotive News
Market Pulse