What is the share price of Setco Automotive? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Setco Automotive is ₹17.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Setco Automotive? The Setco Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Setco Automotive? The market cap of Setco Automotive is ₹239.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Setco Automotive? Today’s highest and lowest price of Setco Automotive are ₹17.90 and ₹17.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Setco Automotive? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Setco Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Setco Automotive is ₹28.69 and 52-week low of Setco Automotive is ₹11.75 as on .

How has the Setco Automotive performed historically in terms of returns? The Setco Automotive has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 9.15% for the past month, -33.85% over 3 months, 24.65% over 1 year, 37.07% across 3 years, and -1.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Setco Automotive? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Setco Automotive are -1.83 and -0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global