Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200DL2004PLC129379 and registration number is 129379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of display components (plasma, polymer, lcd, led). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹1,834.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is 128.69 and PB ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is 22.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹86.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servotech Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.