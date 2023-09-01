Follow Us

SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.25 Closed
4.994.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.60₹86.25
₹86.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.30₹100.00
₹86.25
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹82.15
Volume
2,43,317

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R188.13
  • R290.02
  • R393.78
  • Pivot
    84.37
  • S182.48
  • S278.72
  • S376.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5167.8984.55
  • 10174.3486.02
  • 20171.4686.6
  • 50133.1781.54
  • 10098.9368.49
  • 20096.2750.78

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200DL2004PLC129379 and registration number is 129379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of display components (plasma, polymer, lcd, led). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raman Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarika Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jorg Gabler
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mohan Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sahil Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampat Rai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹1,834.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is 128.69 and PB ratio of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is 22.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹86.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servotech Power Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

