Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.32
|26.33
|174.91
|188.41
|340.84
|306.65
|344.85
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Servoteach Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28933MH1994PLC081857 and registration number is 081857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹5.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is 32.33 and PB ratio of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is -12.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servoteach Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.