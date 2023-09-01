Follow Us

SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.68 Closed
4.930.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Servoteach Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.68₹14.68
₹14.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹13.99
₹14.68
Open Price
₹14.68
Prev. Close
₹13.99
Volume
6,761

Servoteach Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.68
  • R214.68
  • R314.68
  • Pivot
    14.68
  • S114.68
  • S214.68
  • S314.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.6413.03
  • 103.3912.6
  • 203.3912.16
  • 503.6510.5
  • 1003.498.38
  • 2003.346.44

Servoteach Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.3226.33174.91188.41340.84306.65344.85
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Servoteach Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Servoteach Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Servoteach Industries Ltd.

Servoteach Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28933MH1994PLC081857 and registration number is 081857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Radheshyam Lahoti
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Vikas Kasat
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Avijit Vasu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Servoteach Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Servoteach Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹5.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Servoteach Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is 32.33 and PB ratio of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is -12.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Servoteach Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Servoteach Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servoteach Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of Servoteach Industries Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

