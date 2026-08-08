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Service Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

SERVICE CARE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Service Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Service Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹61.00
₹61.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.20₹63.75
₹61.00
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹61.00
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Service Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Service Care		-1.6914.0214.3422.1212.96-1.89-2.02
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Service Care has gained 12.96% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Service Care has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Service Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Service Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.860.91
1061.260.66
2059.0659.32
5055.0256.32
10052.5454.29
20052.1954.77

Source: Dion Global

Service Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Service Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Service Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Service Care fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Service Care

Service Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2011PLC058639 and registration number is 058639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shany Jalal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Muraleedharan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Rakhecha
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharath Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ajay Kumar Bantia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pushpy B Muricken
    Independent Director

FAQs on Service Care Share Price

What is the share price of Service Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Service Care is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Service Care?

The Service Care is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Service Care?

The market cap of Service Care is ₹70.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Service Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Service Care are ₹61.00 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Service Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Service Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Service Care is ₹63.75 and 52-week low of Service Care is ₹39.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Service Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Service Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.02% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 12.96% over 1 year, -1.89% across 3 years, and -2.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Service Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Service Care are 13.97 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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