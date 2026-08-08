Here's the live share price of Service Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Service Care
|-1.69
|14.02
|14.34
|22.12
|12.96
|-1.89
|-2.02
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Service Care has gained 12.96% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Service Care has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.8
|60.91
|10
|61.2
|60.66
|20
|59.06
|59.32
|50
|55.02
|56.32
|100
|52.54
|54.29
|200
|52.19
|54.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Service Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Service Care fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Service Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2011PLC058639 and registration number is 058639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 193.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Service Care is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Service Care is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Service Care is ₹70.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Service Care are ₹61.00 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Service Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Service Care is ₹63.75 and 52-week low of Service Care is ₹39.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Service Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.02% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 12.96% over 1 year, -1.89% across 3 years, and -2.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Service Care are 13.97 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global