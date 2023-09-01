Follow Us

Service Care Ltd. Share Price

SERVICE CARE LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.50 Closed
4.282.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Service Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹64.80
₹64.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹70.90
₹64.50
Open Price
₹63.20
Prev. Close
₹61.85
Volume
38,000

Service Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.27
  • R265.83
  • R366.97
  • Pivot
    64.13
  • S163.57
  • S262.43
  • S361.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.5160.75
  • 106.7560.37
  • 203.3860.98
  • 501.350
  • 1000.680
  • 2000.340

Service Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.687.05-4.52-4.52-4.52-4.52-4.52
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Service Care Ltd. Share Holdings

About Service Care Ltd.

Services - Others

Management

  • Mr. M Anil Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Rakhecha
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bharath Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Bantia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pushpy B Muricken
    Independent Director

FAQs on Service Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Service Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Service Care Ltd. is ₹74.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Service Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Service Care Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Service Care Ltd. is 4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Service Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Service Care Ltd. is ₹64.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Service Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Service Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Service Care Ltd. is ₹70.90 and 52-week low of Service Care Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

