What is the share price of Service Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Service Care is ₹61.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Service Care? The Service Care is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Service Care? The market cap of Service Care is ₹70.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Service Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Service Care are ₹61.00 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Service Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Service Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Service Care is ₹63.75 and 52-week low of Service Care is ₹39.20 as on .

How has the Service Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Service Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.02% for the past month, 14.34% over 3 months, 12.96% over 1 year, -1.89% across 3 years, and -2.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Service Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Service Care are 13.97 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global