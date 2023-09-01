Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.98
|-4.15
|-53.38
|-82.08
|-73.93
|-1.75
|64.30
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|15 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1985PLC110976 and registration number is 037452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹58.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is -8.65 and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹11.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹90.65 and 52-week low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.