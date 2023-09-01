What is the Market Cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.? The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹58.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is -8.65 and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is 3.53 as on .

What is the share price of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹11.79 as on .