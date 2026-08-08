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Sera Investments & Finance India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SERA INVESTMENTS & FINANCE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sera Investments & Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.09 Closed
2.76₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sera Investments & Finance India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.73₹39.90
₹39.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.31₹52.45
₹39.09
Open Price
₹37.73
Prev. Close
₹38.04
Volume
49,503

Source: Dion Global

Sera Investments & Finance India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sera Investments & Finance India		-2.01-5.49-15.552.877.9547.8325.41
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sera Investments & Finance India has gained 7.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sera Investments & Finance India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sera Investments & Finance India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sera Investments & Finance India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.0139.56
1040.239.87
2040.5340.22
5041.2940.76
10040.540.55
20039.4739.53

Source: Dion Global

Sera Investments & Finance India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sera Investments & Finance India saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sera Investments & Finance India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSera Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidted Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTSera Inv. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTSera Inv. & Fin. - Clarification Regarding The Corporate Announcement Made On 02Nd July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Res
Jul 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSera Inv. & Fin. - Clarafication Regarding The Corporate Announcement Made On 1St July, 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTSera Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Sera Investments & Finance India

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1985PLC110976 and registration number is 037452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shweta Samirbhai Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagar Samir Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amar Bhadur Rajpurohit
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishith Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parimal Suryakant Patwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaival Niteshkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sera Investments & Finance India Share Price

What is the share price of Sera Investments & Finance India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹39.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sera Investments & Finance India?

The Sera Investments & Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sera Investments & Finance India?

The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹256.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sera Investments & Finance India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sera Investments & Finance India are ₹39.90 and ₹37.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sera Investments & Finance India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sera Investments & Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹52.45 and 52-week low of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹31.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sera Investments & Finance India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sera Investments & Finance India has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, -5.49% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, 7.95% over 1 year, 47.83% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India are 4.75 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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