Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Share Price

SERA INVESTMENTS & FINANCE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.79 Closed
-0.42-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹11.99
₹11.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.11₹90.65
₹11.79
Open Price
₹11.50
Prev. Close
₹11.84
Volume
40,874

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.02
  • R212.25
  • R312.51
  • Pivot
    11.76
  • S111.53
  • S211.27
  • S311.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.7112.04
  • 10163.5312.2
  • 20201.7112.48
  • 50205.7517.54
  • 100156.227.41
  • 200108.0734.03

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.98-4.15-53.38-82.08-73.93-1.7564.30
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
15 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split

About Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.

Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1985PLC110976 and registration number is 037452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Shweta Samir Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagar Samir Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Rasiklal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Barkha Balkrushnan Deshmukh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shirish Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹58.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is -8.65 and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹11.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹90.65 and 52-week low of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is ₹10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

