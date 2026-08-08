Here's the live share price of Sera Investments & Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sera Investments & Finance India
|-2.01
|-5.49
|-15.55
|2.87
|7.95
|47.83
|25.41
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sera Investments & Finance India has gained 7.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sera Investments & Finance India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.01
|39.56
|10
|40.2
|39.87
|20
|40.53
|40.22
|50
|41.29
|40.76
|100
|40.5
|40.55
|200
|39.47
|39.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sera Investments & Finance India saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Sera Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidted Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Sera Inv. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Sera Inv. & Fin. - Clarification Regarding The Corporate Announcement Made On 02Nd July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Res
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Sera Inv. & Fin. - Clarafication Regarding The Corporate Announcement Made On 1St July, 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Sera Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1985PLC110976 and registration number is 037452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹39.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sera Investments & Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹256.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sera Investments & Finance India are ₹39.90 and ₹37.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sera Investments & Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹52.45 and 52-week low of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹31.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sera Investments & Finance India has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, -5.49% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, 7.95% over 1 year, 47.83% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India are 4.75 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global