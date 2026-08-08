What is the share price of Sera Investments & Finance India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹39.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Sera Investments & Finance India? The Sera Investments & Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sera Investments & Finance India? The market cap of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹256.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sera Investments & Finance India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sera Investments & Finance India are ₹39.90 and ₹37.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sera Investments & Finance India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sera Investments & Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹52.45 and 52-week low of Sera Investments & Finance India is ₹31.31 as on .

How has the Sera Investments & Finance India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sera Investments & Finance India has shown returns of 2.76% over the past day, -5.49% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, 7.95% over 1 year, 47.83% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sera Investments & Finance India are 4.75 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global