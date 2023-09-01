Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|6,20,305
|0.75
|5.86
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|1,094
|0.14
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sequent Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC036685 and registration number is 036685. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹2,308.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is -168.27 and PB ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sequent Scientific Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹124.15 and 52-week low of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹61.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.