Sequent Scientific Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹92.55 Closed
-0.48-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.20₹93.90
₹92.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.80₹124.15
₹92.55
Open Price
₹93.60
Prev. Close
₹93.00
Volume
7,61,607

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.6
  • R294.6
  • R395.3
  • Pivot
    92.9
  • S191.9
  • S291.2
  • S390.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.1792.34
  • 10102.4291.88
  • 20103.6491.68
  • 50109.3589.33
  • 100108.3786.29
  • 200125.1889.26

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.34-0.6427.4248.56-17.96-27.4422.54
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6529.0438.3921.7069.0291.80
-1.14-1.221.9826.35-0.1211.26179.31
-3.52-1.6122.4928.3532.6928.12114.99
-4.00-3.2322.8320.5120.5120.5120.51
-2.11-2.8219.9830.0865.3762.9251.93
-7.73-9.860.7421.1916.4631.9695.96
1.6110.8034.8265.5565.7315.2716.97
-0.510.7125.1477.7852.920.9017.77
-2.24-5.195.0810.9423.0538.39170.63
-1.64-9.267.0215.9822.2228.9264.49
1.821.666.0114.48-13.78-35.85-15.41
13.4734.6388.2135.76-29.84-3.55-3.55
1.312.428.427.67-0.44-8.33-17.07
-2.32-4.3222.396.90-4.02-14.29124.78
-1.478.7232.2840.5755.13267.41720.15
0.791.3330.0144.8724.0976.11105.09
2.37-3.9624.1876.42104.3556.6314.18
2.3110.6616.4526.21-30.9476.55353.40

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Share Holdings

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Healthcare Fund6,20,3050.755.86
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1,0940.140.01

Sequent Scientific Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sequent Scientific Ltd.

Sequent Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC036685 and registration number is 036685. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Kamal K Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Narayanan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sharat Narasapur
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gregory John Andrews
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bharadwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Fabian Kausche
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mukim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Kausalya Santhanam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sequent Scientific Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd.?

The market cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹2,308.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is -168.27 and PB ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sequent Scientific Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sequent Scientific Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sequent Scientific Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹124.15 and 52-week low of Sequent Scientific Ltd. is ₹61.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

