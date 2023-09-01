Follow Us

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SENTHIL INFOTEK LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.42 Closed
4.930.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.42₹10.42
₹10.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.46₹16.53
₹10.42
Open Price
₹10.42
Prev. Close
₹9.93
Volume
900

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.42
  • R210.42
  • R310.42
  • Pivot
    10.42
  • S110.42
  • S210.42
  • S310.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.8810.71
  • 107.711.45
  • 207.6912.07
  • 509.7511.56
  • 1007.6110.34
  • 2006.39.6

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.93-5.36-30.44-30.5345.94165.8248.86
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Share Holdings

Senthil Infotek Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Senthil Infotek Ltd.

Senthil Infotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026943 and registration number is 026943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chellamani Pitchandi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sreehari Ankem
    Director
  • Mrs. Seetha Lakshmi Pitchandi
    Director
  • Mrs. Surekha Dittakavi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sarada Dittakavi
    Director

FAQs on Senthil Infotek Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd.?

The market cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹5.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1302.5 and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Senthil Infotek Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹10.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senthil Infotek Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senthil Infotek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹16.53 and 52-week low of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

