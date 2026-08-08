Here's the live share price of Senthil Infotek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Senthil Infotek
|0
|4.99
|10.23
|-10.78
|-7.54
|48.62
|54.78
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Senthil Infotek has declined 7.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Senthil Infotek has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.84
|38.93
|10
|37.74
|37.72
|20
|34.6
|36.8
|50
|40.39
|39.49
|100
|47.33
|41.58
|200
|38.21
|38.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Senthil Infotek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Senthil Infotek - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Senthil Infotek - Post Offer Advertisement
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Senthil Infotek - Pre-Offer Advertisement and Corrigendum to the Detailed Public Statement
|Jun 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Senthil Infotek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jun 15, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Senthil Infotek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Source: Dion Global
Senthil Infotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026943 and registration number is 026943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek is ₹39.98 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Senthil Infotek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Senthil Infotek is ₹20.19 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Senthil Infotek are ₹39.98 and ₹39.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senthil Infotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senthil Infotek is ₹68.04 and 52-week low of Senthil Infotek is ₹28.44 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Senthil Infotek has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, -7.54% over 1 year, 48.62% across 3 years, and 54.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek are 3,331.67 and 7.59 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global