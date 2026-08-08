What is the share price of Senthil Infotek? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek is ₹39.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Senthil Infotek? The Senthil Infotek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Senthil Infotek? The market cap of Senthil Infotek is ₹20.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Senthil Infotek? Today’s highest and lowest price of Senthil Infotek are ₹39.98 and ₹39.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senthil Infotek? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senthil Infotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senthil Infotek is ₹68.04 and 52-week low of Senthil Infotek is ₹28.44 as on .

How has the Senthil Infotek performed historically in terms of returns? The Senthil Infotek has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, -7.54% over 1 year, 48.62% across 3 years, and 54.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek are 3,331.67 and 7.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global