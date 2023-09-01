Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.93
|-5.36
|-30.44
|-30.53
|45.94
|165.82
|48.86
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.71
|4.21
|3.93
|7.70
|28.08
|71.77
|126.25
|1.62
|2.40
|2.30
|6.55
|1.47
|53.30
|79.68
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.03
|22.18
|53.53
|90.58
|63.98
|212.61
|75.74
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.54
|9.27
|21.24
|59.70
|20.81
|290.90
|177.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Senthil Infotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026943 and registration number is 026943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹5.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1302.5 and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹10.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senthil Infotek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹16.53 and 52-week low of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹6.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.