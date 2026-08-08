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Senthil Infotek Share Price

NSE
BSE

SENTHIL INFOTEK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Senthil Infotek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.98 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Senthil Infotek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.98₹39.98
₹39.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.44₹68.04
₹39.98
Open Price
₹39.98
Prev. Close
₹39.98
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Senthil Infotek Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Senthil Infotek		04.9910.23-10.78-7.5448.6254.78
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Senthil Infotek has declined 7.54% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Senthil Infotek has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Senthil Infotek Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Senthil Infotek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.8438.93
1037.7437.72
2034.636.8
5040.3939.49
10047.3341.58
20038.2138.44

Source: Dion Global

Senthil Infotek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Senthil Infotek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Senthil Infotek Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTSenthil Infotek - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSenthil Infotek - Post Offer Advertisement
Jun 17, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTSenthil Infotek - Pre-Offer Advertisement and Corrigendum to the Detailed Public Statement
Jun 17, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTSenthil Infotek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jun 15, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSenthil Infotek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Senthil Infotek

Senthil Infotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC026943 and registration number is 026943. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chellamani Pitchandi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seetha Lakshmi Pitchandi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreehari Ankem
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Surekha Dittakavi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarada Dittakavi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Senthil Infotek Share Price

What is the share price of Senthil Infotek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek is ₹39.98 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Senthil Infotek?

The Senthil Infotek is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Senthil Infotek?

The market cap of Senthil Infotek is ₹20.19 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Senthil Infotek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Senthil Infotek are ₹39.98 and ₹39.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senthil Infotek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senthil Infotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senthil Infotek is ₹68.04 and 52-week low of Senthil Infotek is ₹28.44 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Senthil Infotek performed historically in terms of returns?

The Senthil Infotek has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, -7.54% over 1 year, 48.62% across 3 years, and 54.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek are 3,331.67 and 7.59 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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