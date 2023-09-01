What is the Market Cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd.? The market cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹5.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd.? P/E ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1302.5 and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd. is 1.1 as on .

What is the share price of Senthil Infotek Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senthil Infotek Ltd. is ₹10.42 as on .