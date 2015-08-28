5 reasons why Sensex went up over 450 points today

Sensex rallied over 450 points at around 10.23 am. (Photo: Reuters)

The BSE Sensex opened 300 points higher on Friday tracking firm global cues and continued buying by investors as the September series in the derivatives segment began on a strong note. It rallied over 450 points at around 10.23 am.

At 12.07 pm, Sensex was up 416 points at 26,648. Similarly, Nifty was up 131 points at 8,080 during the same time.

Here are the five reasons why Sensex soared over 450 points

1. US markets rallied more than 2 per cent on Thursday as strong US economic data indicated that a September interest-rate hike was unlikely, fuelling optimism that the worst of recent market turmoil was over.

2. All the global markets rebounded as China stocks rose, encouraged by strong gains on the Wall Street on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index in China rose 1.2 per cent to 3,120.25, adding to its 5.3 per cent gain Thursday, which was its first increase in six days, during which it shed nearly 23 per cent. The improved mood and better-than-expected core consumer inflation data drove Japan’s Nikkei stock index to close up 3 per cent higher, though it was still down 1.5 per cent for the week. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index gained 0.3 per cent, but was down 2.2 percent for the week.

3. Participants widened positions on beginning of the September month F&O series.

4. Sustained buying by domestic financial institutions also supported the rally.

5. Smart city announcement also helped markets to remain strong, which is hoped to attract investment to boost the economy.

With agency inputs