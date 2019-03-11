Sensex up 220 points, Nifty above 11,100; here’s why DLF, SBI, Jet Airways shares are in focus today

By: | Published: March 11, 2019 9:45 AM

The headline indices-- Sensex and Nifty-- opened mildly higher this morning, tracking mixed global cues. The 30-share Sensex is trading about 220 points higher at 36,891.85, while the Nifty is trading above the crucial 11,100-mark.

The headline indices– Sensex and Nifty– opened mildly higher this morning, tracking mixed global cues. The 30-share Sensex is trading about 220 points higher at 36,891.85, while the Nifty is trading above the crucial 11,100-mark. We take a look at 5 key stocks that will assume focus today.

DLF: Realty major DLF plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore via issue of equity shares to qualified institutional investors by June-19. The funds raised through QIP would help the company in paring its debt which stood at Rs 7,200 crore as on December, 2018.

IDBI Bank: The bank said Sunday that it is considering to appoint current MD and CEO for another term of three years . The bank is already in the process of appointing two new deputy managing directors.

State Bank of India: India’s largest lender SBI last week announced its decision to link its large savings deposits and short-term loans to the repo rate.

Jet Airways: According to the media reports the debt-ridden airline has received loan of Rs 2,050 crore from Punjab National Bank.

Oil India: State-run Oil India announced last week that it had received two blocks in the state of Tripura and in Krishna Godavari Basin.

