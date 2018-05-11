Sensex turns flat; telcos bleed on Jio’s offer; Airtel down 5%, Idea hits 52-week low; PC Jeweller up 18%

Shares of Bharti Airtel slumped as much as 5.81% to a day’s bottom of Rs 388.3 while the stock of Idea Cellular shed 8.4% to a 52-week low of Rs 53.45 on BSE on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

The domestic stock markets traded higher after opening on a positive note on Friday with Sensex rising more than 100 points as shares of shares of Asian Paints, HDFC, Infosys and L&T rallied in the morning deals. Shares of telecom stocks cracked heavily with the stock of Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest losers among the BSE Sensex constituents after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm announced a new post-paid plan with monthly rental of Rs 199, and an ISD calling service at a starting price of 50 paise per minute. On the other hand, the stock of Asian Paints was the lead gainers on BSE Sensex on Friday.

Shares of Bharti Airtel slumped as much as 5.81% to a day’s bottom of Rs 388.3 while the stock of Idea Cellular shed 8.4% to a 52-week low of Rs 53.45 on BSE on Friday. Reliance Jio Infocomm announced international roaming service with outgoing calls at Rs 2 per minute onwards. “Zero-Touch’ postpaid plan to offer unlimited benefits at Rs 199 per month, international calling starting at 50 paise per minute and international roaming at Rs 2 for voice, data & SMS for all Jio customers,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Shares of PC Jeweller gained 18.18% to a day’s high of Rs 247 after the New Delhi-based jewellery maker announced Rs 424 crore share buyback programme. The company will repurchase the shares at Rs 350 per unit which is 67% higher than the Thursday’s closing price of Rs 209 on BSE. Shares of Other major gainers were Nestle India (up 5.4% at Rs 9,469.65); Mphasis (up 8% at Rs 1,078.45) while Union Bank of India shed 5% to Rs 83.2 after subdued Q4 results.

Wall Street jumped on Thursday, and Apple inched closer to a $1 trillion stock market value, as tepid inflation data eased worries of faster US interest rate hikes this year, Reuters said in a report. Fueled by a $100 billion buyback plan unveiled last week, Apple rose 1.43 percent to a record high close of $190.04. The iPhone maker is about 7 percent away from becoming the first company ever to have a market capitalization of $1 trillion, Reuters added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.8% to end at 24,739.53 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94% to 2,723.07, its highest level since mid-March and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89% to 7,404.98.