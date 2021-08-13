Sensex trends: Here are some major market trends in 2021

Rallies above the 55,000-level for the first time and also closes above this mark; market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumps to an all-time high of Rs 2,40,23,280.14 crore
Following are some major market trends in 2021:
January 21: The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021
February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time
February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade
February 8: Ends above 51,000-level
February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark
June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade
July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time
August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark
The benchmark index has gained 7,685.96 points or 16.09 per cent so far in 2021. PTI SUM
