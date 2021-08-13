Sensex trends: Here are some major market trends in 2021

The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021

Following are some major market trends in 2021:

January 21: The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021

February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time

February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade

February 8: Ends above 51,000-level

February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark

June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade

July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time

August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark

August 13: Rallies above the 55,000-level for the first time and also closes above this mark; market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumps to an all-time high of Rs 2,40,23,280.14 crore

The benchmark index has gained 7,685.96 points or 16.09 per cent so far in 2021. PTI SUM