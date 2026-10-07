Morgan Stanley expects the Sensex to reach 89,000 by June 2027, implying 24% upside from current levels, as it sees India’s earnings cycle gaining strength and the recent market weakness as more cyclical than structural.

The brokerage is positioning for stronger domestic consumption, a pickup in private capital expenditure and improving financial-sector earnings, while remaining cautious on energy, healthcare and materials.

In its India Equity Strategy Playbook, Morgan Stanley said the growth cycle is gaining traction, with domestic activity expected to improve even as global growth remains an important variable for Indian equities. The brokerage expects the investment-to-GDP ratio to rise to 37.5% over the next five years, pointing to a broader investment cycle supporting the economy.

Morgan Stanley said, “The growth cycle is gaining traction: The principal catalyst is how the market gauges the growth gap between India and the world. That view may shift if global sentiment turns cautious on AI capex and/or India’s growth accelerates.”

Sensex target of 89,000 rests on a stronger earnings cycle

Morgan Stanley’s base case puts the June 2027 Sensex target at 89,000, with a 50% probability. At that level, the index would trade at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 23.5 times, compared with its 25-year average of 22 times.

The brokerage expects Sensex earnings to compound at 16% annually through FY29 under this base case. Its assumptions include continued macroeconomic stability, higher private investment, robust domestic growth, steady global growth and lower oil prices from current levels.

Morgan Stanley said, “Our BSE Sensex target of 89,000 implies upside potential of 24% through June 2027. This level suggests that the Sensex would command a trailing P/E multiple of 23.5x, ahead of the 25-year average of 22x.”

The brokerage has also laid out a wider range of outcomes. Its bull case, carrying a 25% probability, puts the Sensex at 100,000 if oil prices fall below $75 a barrel and reflation policies succeed in lifting growth. Its bear case, also assigned a 25% probability, places the index at 66,000.

That range makes oil prices, domestic policy and the pace of earnings growth key variables for the market over the next several quarters.

Morgan Stanley sees the market weakness as cyclical

The brokerage does not view the recent valuation pressure as evidence of a lasting deterioration in India’s long-term growth prospects. It argues that concerns around demographics and artificial intelligence’s impact on India’s services economy are being overstated.

Morgan Stanley expects slower fertility growth to have a limited near-term impact on the economy, while artificial intelligence could eventually raise labour productivity from a relatively low base. It also sees scope for India to increase its share of global goods trade as supply chains become more diversified.

Morgan Stanley noted, “We therefore read the de-rating as cyclical – the outcome of a sharp negative gap in relative growth: India’s growth looks to have bottomed and is now trending higher, yet still trails that seen elsewhere, particularly in the US.”

The brokerage also points to strong domestic equity flows, a developing initial public offering pipeline and weak foreign positioning as part of the current backdrop.

Morgan Stanley added, “India is a defensive growth market: We see a major earnings cycle unfolding over the coming quarters that could take profit to GDP to new highs. For equity investors, the mix is compelling: broad-based growth, robust domestic equity flows, a nascent IPO pipeline, the weak trailing 12M relative performance, relative valuations just off all-time lows and foreign positioning that remains very weak.”

At the same time, the brokerage sees risks from excessive new issuance, supply-side inflation pressures, prolonged high oil prices and a global shock.

Domestic cyclicals, consumer discretionary and industrials get the biggest bets

Morgan Stanley has built its sector portfolio around areas that can benefit directly from stronger domestic demand and capital spending. It has raised its allocation to consumer discretionary and industrials by 300 basis points each, while financials carry a 200-basis-point overweight.

The brokerage expects lower interest rates and stronger income growth to support consumption, while higher private capital expenditure should benefit industrial companies.

Morgan Stanley said, “Consumer Discretionary (+300bp): We expect a strong consumption growth helped by modest interest rates and robust income growth.”

Industrials are another major preference, with Morgan Stanley expecting fresh capital spending across areas including defence, fertilisers, semiconductors and data centres.

Morgan Stanley added, “Industrials (+300bp): A pickup in private capex drives our overweight. Energy, mining, defence, fertilizers, semi-conductors and data centres are the likely new capex drivers for India.”

Financials also carry a sizeable overweight. The brokerage expects net interest margins to bottom out alongside stronger credit growth and benign credit costs.

Morgan Stanley noted, “Financials (+200bp): NIMs are troughing. Strong credit growth and benign credit costs help a strong earnings cycle for banks.”

Sector Morgan Stanley positioning Consumer Discretionary +300 basis points Industrials +300 basis points Financials +200 basis points Communication Services Equal-weight Consumer Staples Equal-weight Technology Equal-weight Utilities -100 basis points Energy -200 basis points Healthcare -200 basis points Materials -300 basis points

Source: Morgan Stanley Research.

Ten stocks make up Morgan Stanley’s focus list

Morgan Stanley’s focus list contains 10 stocks spanning consumer businesses, financials, industrials, materials, real estate and utilities. The portfolio table assigns an ‘Overweight’ rating to the names included in the list.

The stocks are Manappuram Finance, Trent, Lenskart Solutions, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Prestige Estates and Adani Power.

The composition fits closely with the brokerage’s sector strategy. Consumer discretionary has multiple representatives through Trent and Lenskart Solutions, while financials include Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Manappuram Finance. Larsen & Toubro provides exposure to industrial capital spending, while UltraTech Cement and Prestige Estates add to the construction and real estate cycle.

Morgan Stanley said, “We prefer domestic cyclicals over global cyclicals.”

The focus list also shows the brokerage’s preference for businesses linked to domestic demand, capital spending and financial-sector growth rather than sectors dependent primarily on global commodity conditions.

Technology gets a measured call despite the AI debate

Morgan Stanley has kept technology at an equal-weight position rather than making it a major portfolio overweight. The brokerage acknowledges that weaker US growth could pose a risk to the sector, while the artificial intelligence cycle is putting pressure on valuations.

At the same time, it sees artificial intelligence as a potential medium-term opportunity for companies that can participate in building applications and solutions.

Morgan Stanley said, “Technology (equal-weight): Position reflects our barbell strategy. Least exposed to domestic growth, although weakening of US growth is a risk. The AI debate is hurting the sector’s multiples but AI could provide a medium term opportunity for growth.”

The equal-weight stance therefore balances the risk from weaker US growth against the possibility that artificial intelligence creates fresh opportunities for technology companies.

Energy, healthcare and materials remain underweight

Morgan Stanley has cut energy by 200 basis points, healthcare by 200 basis points and materials by 300 basis points. Utilities are also underweight by 100 basis points.

The brokerage prefers domestic materials over global exposure and is using industrials to obtain cyclical exposure elsewhere in the portfolio.

Morgan Stanley said, “Materials (-300bp): We prefer domestic materials over global. In addition, we take cyclical exposure via industrials.”

Healthcare is another area where the brokerage has reduced exposure.

Morgan Stanley noted, “Healthcare (-200bp): We are avoiding defensive sectors.”

The sector allocation points to a preference for businesses that can benefit from India’s domestic investment and consumption cycle, rather than simply favouring sectors that have historically offered more defensive earnings.

Morgan Stanley’s strategy rests on the view that India’s growth has passed a weak point and is beginning to improve. With a June 2027 Sensex target of 89,000, the brokerage is positioning around domestic consumption, private capital expenditure and financial-sector earnings, while keeping exposure lower in areas more vulnerable to global growth, commodity prices or defensive-sector valuations.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.