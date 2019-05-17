Sensex surges 537 points, Nifty reclaims 11,400 ahead of exit polls; key highlights

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 5:08:36 PM

The stock markets extended rally for the second straight session on Friday, defying global concerns ahead of the exit polls scheduled on Sunday. The Sensex ended 537 points higher at 37,930.77.

stock market, stock market investment, FMCG, Alternate investment options , Sensex, government bonds, G-secsWhile the appeal of FMCG stocks has declined, we do believe an investor should own them as part of their portfolio.

The stock markets extended rally for the second straight session on Friday, defying global concerns ahead of the exit polls scheduled on Sunday. The Sensex ended 537 points higher at 37,930.77, while the Nifty reclaimed above the crucial 11,400-mark. A broad-based rally led by banking and auto stocks ahead of exit poll results was observed, despite global headwinds. Intra-day the Sensex zoomed above the 38,000-mark. Among the major Sensex gainers were Bajaj Finance jumping more than 6% after stellar Q4 results. Bajaj Auto shares also closed 3.3% higher after strong Q4 results.

Among the other major movers were Hero MotoCorp (4.26%), Maruti Suzuki (3.53%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.31%), HDFC (2.79%), HUL (2.94%), M&M (2.38%), HDFC Bank (2.07%), ITC (2.27%), ICICI Bank (2.23%), Axis Bank (2.17%) and Coal India (1.66%). HDFC twins contributed to more than 190 points of the overall rally, data from BSE showed. A total of 23 shares ended in the green , while just 7 stocks ended negative in the 30-share Sensex.

Also read: Infosys offers 5 crore shares to employees; key things to know about performance based program

Noting the various technical factors behind today’s rally, analyst Milan Viashnav said that the corrective decline from the 11,860 in Nifty over the past several days had taken the 50-share index to nearly oversold levels. “Secondly, the 100DMA and 200-DMA zones are one of the most important support zones for the Nifty and the index took support on the 100-DMA for four times,” he explained in a note to Financial Express Online.

Predominantly, there is a lot of caution that has built up before the exit polls that are scheduled to come in on Sunday. Market participants are not creating aggressive longs but at the same time, they are also not prepared to remain short in the present markets and this caused a heavy short covering to occur, he said.

Ahead of the exit polls, global brokerage firm UBS said that valuations (absolute and relative to EM), flows (net US$9.8bn FII inflows in 2019 YTD) and its investor discussions suggest markets are factoring in a BJP-led NDA win. India has performed largely in line with EMs over the past year but outperformed by 5% post India-Pakistan issues. Earnings trajectory has lagged the EMs materially though. Broader markets and mid-caps have continued to struggle; 10 stocks drove 75% of Nifty’s return since lows of 19 February. These suggest there remains some anxiety around the election outcome as well as possibly fundamentals, said the firm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Sensex surges 537 points, Nifty reclaims 11,400 ahead of exit polls; key highlights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition