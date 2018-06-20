Sensex surges 260 points on positive global cues; RIL, banking stocks top gainers

The benchmark Sensex index of the BSE closed 260.59 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 35,547.33 points.

Supported by positive global cues and robust buying in stocks of Reliance Industries, Vedanta and couple of banking stocks, the domestic equity markets closed higher — breaking a two-day losing streak. Bargain hunting at lower levels supported the upward trajectory of the key indices, said market experts. The benchmark Sensex index of the BSE closed 260.59 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 35,547.33 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,772.05 points, up 61.60 points or 0.58 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices of the BSE, the banking index surged by 306.81 points, followed by metals (up 140.71 points), auto (up 111.78 points) and consumer durables (up 107.03 points). Shares of Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, and Vedanta Ltd gained over 2 per cent, while Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra stocks surged over 1 per cent.

“Stock markets in India shrugged recent weakness to trade on a positive note today. In line with global cues, benchmark indices in Indian opened the day in the green and traded with strength, through the day. Recovery in global stocks boosted sentiment on the domestic bourses while bargain hunting at lower levels provided some stability to markets,” said Abhijeet Dey, Senior Fund Manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. “Both the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty finally closed the day with gains of ~0.50%. On the sectoral front, barring the IT and FMCG indices, all other indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded with gains,” he added.