Sensex soars over 100 points in early trade; Bharti Airtel, SBI top gainers

The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in opening trade.

Indian stock markets surged during early morning trade led by strong buying sentiment despite wobbly Asian peers. The BSE Sensex rose over 100 points, while the Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by over 40 points. All the sectoral indices on the BSE traded in the positive territory led by consumer durables, capital goods, banking, metals and healthcare stocks. Out of 1,521 trading companies, 1,084 were in advances and 375 were in declining trend indicating a bullish sentiment in the market.

The Sensex soared 158.79 points to a day’s high of 35,602.46 points during early trade on Monday. The NSE Nifty recorded a day’s high of 10,814.60 points — up 46.95 points from its previous session’s close. On the BSE, shares of Bharti Airtel, state-run SBI, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank led the pack of gainers while on the losing side were Axis Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma shares. The Bank Nifty was trading higher by 0.40 per cent on the NSE.

Asian shares traded weak on Monday on trade conflict fears after US President Donald Trump, in a weekend G7 summit, backed out of a joint communique, reported Reuters.