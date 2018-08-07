Sensex soars but few stocks at 52-week highs

The Sensex closed the session 0.36% higher at 37,691.89 points, while the Nifty ended 0.23% higher at 11,387.10 points. (File photo)

Although the bourses scaled their fresh all-time closing highs on Monday, the number of stocks hitting their 52-week lows were higher than the stocks hitting their respective 52-week high levels. On Monday, 92 stocks scaled to hit their respective 52-week highs, while 98 stocks hit their 52-week lows.

During intra-day trade, the Sensex surged 249.09 points to hit a new high of 37,805.25, while the Nifty jumped 66.85 points to scale a fresh record of 11,427.65.

The Sensex closed the session 0.36% higher at 37,691.89 points, while the Nifty ended 0.23% higher at 11,387.10 points.

Stocks from sectors such as consumer discretionary, materials, industrials and healthcare were among the major gainers.

In the consumer discretionary space, 24 stocks hit their 52-week highs, followed by 19 stocks in the materials space and 12 stocks in industrials baskets. The energy sector was the laggard, with no stock hitting 52-week high.

In the technology space, only 3 stocks hit their 52-week highs on Monday, data from Bloomberg showed.

Across all sectors, companies like Ganon Products, Havells India, East India Securities, Jubilant Foodworks, Vinati Organics and Ipca Laboratories recorded new highs. Other prominent companies that hit 52-week highs included Dabur India, Continental Chemicals, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Netlink Solutions, GAIL India and NIIT Technologies.

In the financial segment, East India Securities, Saraswati Commercial, Indiabulls Ventures, JSW Holdings and Chokani Securities touched 52-week highs.

Among energy stocks, Ravindra Energy and Sterling International Enterprises were the laggards that hit their 52 week lows. Other losers hitting 52-week low include Kilburn Chemicals, India Infraspace, Shree Steel Wire Ropes, VB Industries, Nimbus Projects, Essar India, Sterling Biotech and Gayatri Sugars.