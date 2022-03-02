Sensex snaps gaining streak, Nifty closes above 16600, support placed in 16450-16480 zone

S&P BSE Sensex managed to cut some intraday losses, but still closed 778 points or 1.38% in the red at 55,468 while NSE Nifty 50 ended 187 points or 1.12% lower at 16,605.

Bears were in control on Dalal Street on Wednesday, forcing domestic benchmark indices to close deep in the red. S&P BSE Sensex managed to cut some intraday losses, but still closed 778 points or 1.38% in the red at 55,468 while NSE Nifty 50 ended 187 points or 1.12% lower at 16,605. Tata Steel soared 5.66% as the top Sensex gainer, followed by Reliance Industries and Titan. Maruti Suzuki India was the worst-performing stock on Sensex, down 5.95%, accompanied by Dr Reddy’s and Bajaj Auto. Bank Nifty ended 2.3% in red at 35,372. India VIX inched higher and closed at 29.23 levels.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities-

“The market continued with the choppy trend. Having, placed below the important resistance the upside recovery from the lows is lacking its strength. A decisive move below the immediate support of 16480 could open further weakness towards 16200 levels in the short term. A sustainable buying could emerge only above 17000 mark.”

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities –

“Nifty ended the day on a flat note at the end of a choppy trading session. On the daily chart a doji pattern has formed suggesting indecisiveness. Going forward, 16450 is likely to act as support for the index whereas on the higher end resistance is visible at 16700.”

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking –

“Technically, Index has formed a Doji kind of candle on a daily time frame which suggests confusion between buyers & sellers. The index has tested the physiological level of 16500 levels and showed bounce from there crossing above 16700 can show further upside. The Nifty may find support around 16450/16300 levels while on the upside 16800 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34800 levels while resistance at 36400 levels.”

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities –

“On the technical front 16,400 and 17,000 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 respectively. For Bank Nifty 34,800 and 36,100 are immediate support and resistance respectively.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services –

“The strengthening of war drowned the global market, alarming the Indian market to start with substantial weakness. The negative effect was more on large-caps in-line with weak Q3 GDP data and downgrade of FY22 growth to 8.9% from 9.2%, by NSO. Mid & Smallcaps outperformed, in the context of the recent carnage of the broad market, making it a better pick. It makes sense to deploy the surplus cash in your portfolio in a step-by-step manner assuming stability in the future on a medium to long-term basis. The weakness subsided by the end of the day. However, volatility is expected in the near term given boiled crude price, state election outcome, and Fed policy status in the coming weeks.”

