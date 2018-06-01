Sensex sheds 95 points; banking, PSU stocks slip as markets witness ‘price correction’

Sensex closed lower by 95.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 35,227.26 after shuttling between 35,438.22 and 35,177.35 on alternate bouts of buying and selling. (Image: Reuters)

Markets saw a price correction on the first session of the new June series derivatives today, with the Sensex losing over 95 points and the Nifty closing below the 10,700-mark. Weakness in banking stocks offset gains in auto despite robust GDP numbers for the January-March quarter amid sustained foreign fund outflows. Leads from other Asian markets too were not supportive on renewed global trade war worries.

The 30-share Sensex closed lower by 95.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 35,227.26 after shuttling between 35,438.22 and 35,177.35 on alternate bouts of buying and selling. It had rallied 416.27 points yesterday on optimistic buying by participants ahead of GDP numbers. Also, the NSE Nifty shed 39.95 points, or 0.37 per cent, to finish at 10,696.20. During the session, it moved between 10,764.75 and 10,681.50.

Markets started on a positive note after data showed that India’s January-March 2018 GDP growth soared to a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent, spurred by robust performance of manufacturing, construction and service sectors, helping it retain the tag of the fastest growing major economy.

However, early gains were completely wiped-off after selling emerged in the later part of the session. Both the Sensex and Nifty, however, registered gains for the week. The Sensex climbed 302.39 points, or 0.87 per cent, while the Nifty gained 91.05 points, or 0.86 per cent, during this week.