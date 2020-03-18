Sensex sheds 811 points to end at 30,579; Nifty ends below 9,000

Markets are down 20% since the rapid spread of Covid-19 triggered panic selling, but nobody is willing to call this a bottom yet as global passive funds continue to sell heavily.

Panic selling continued on Dalal Street on Tuesday, dragging Indian equities to fresh three-year lows, as the 30-share Sensex shed 811 points to end the day down 2.6% at 30,579. This is the lowest level the benchmark has hit since May 24, 2017. The broader Nifty50, too, closed 2.5% down to end the day well below the sentimentally important mark of 9,000. Investors continued to batter blue chip financial stocks, with HDFC falling by 5%, ICICI Bank by 9% and Indusind Bank by 9%. The Bank Nifty fell 4.1% to hit its lowest level since April 25, 2017. Yes Bank was the only outlier to rally 58% as investors were reassured by the RBI governor’s unequivocal support for its turnaround.

Despite the sharp fall in blue chip financial stocks, consumer stocks like Hindustan Unilever, HeroMoto, Asian Paints, ITC, Maruti and Nestle closed the day in the green and rose between 1-3%. The broader markets, however, continued to take a beating on Tuesday with the Nifty Midcap Index closing 2.5% lower 13,349, Nifty SmallCap Index losing 3% to end the day at 4287.90 points. The market’s breath continued to be bad with as many as 1650 stocks declining on the BSE against 779 advancing, while 166 stocks closed unchanged.

Globally, passive funds own assets worth $4 trillion, of which India accounts for roughly $30 billion. Strategists believe that it isn't yet clear if the exchange traded funds are done selling Indian equities. Says Jinesh Gopani, head-equity, Axis AMC: "Given that markets are in an unchartered territory, it is difficult to catch a falling knife. It is better to stagger investments."

BoFA Securities, in its strategy note, says that at least in India, this is not a ‘Kid in a Toy Shop’ moment. Unlike in 2008, quality, steady growth stocks are far from being cheap. Markets can move up eventually, the foreign brokerage say, given the Supernova of liquidity unleashed by the central banks, but is it time to buy yet? The answer is clearly – not yet. “Sentiment around Covid-19 is driving global equities. Several large economies will need to contain the virus. This may require more drastic lockdowns and economic checks. That could drive a market undershoot,” the BoFA Securities said.

It is for this reason that markets will remain choppy till the panic subsides in the market and it is business as usual. The volatility index – India VIX – surged to 62.93% on Tuesday to hit the highest level it has seen since November 21, 2008. The index was at 64.46% in November 2008.

On a technical basis, Shrikant Chouhan, senior V-P, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, says: “US markets have been falling on a daily basis and now have lost more than $16 trillion since late February peak. On a purely technical basis, we feel the level of 8,850 should act as a major support for the market and in case Nifty closes below the same, then it would result in further decline towards 8,550 levels. Any rebound from 8,850 levels would be positive for the market.” A lot of what happens in India depends on the US markets.