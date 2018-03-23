Sensex sheds 410 points to settle at 6-month low on Trump’s tariffs; A 10-point stock market wrap

During the day, the benchmark Sensex tumbled as much as 471.44 points to a 6-month low of 32,534.83, its lowest level since 24 October 2017. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets closed in negative territory on Friday with Sensex shedding 410 points to settle at a six-month low as US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports rattled investors around the globe. In a major development on Thursday, Donald Trump inked a memorandum that imposed tariffs on the dispensation of goods and investment from the Mainland China. On the back of which, a global sell-off was seen in the stock markets from the United States to Australia with Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan emerging as the worst hit among regional Asian peers.

We take a look at the stock market activity on Friday as Sensex ends at a six-month low