Sensex sees worst month since 2016, Yes Bank down 52%; all 30 stocks end in red in September

Sensex sees worst month since 2016, Yes Bank down 52%; check how much top 30 stocks fell in September

The Sensex had the worst month in over two-and-a-half years — down over 6% in September — with all the 30 stocks ending in the red month-on-month. A number of factors such as rupee depreciation, higher crude oil prices and outflow of foreign funds added to the volatility in the domestic equity markets in September. While the Sensex lost almost 2,400 points this month since its August closing level at 38,645.07 points, Yes Bank emerged as the worst drag on the Sensex, down 52% in September.

On Friday, the Sensex trimmed early losses to close 97.03 points or 0.27% lower at 36,227.14 points. It was also the first trading day of the October futures and options (F&O) series in the derivatives segments. Yes Bank remained the worst hit among the top 30 Sensex stocks even on Friday, plunging over 18% to a low of Rs 166.15 per share on the BSE.

We take a look at the top 30 Sensex stocks and their monthly percentage fall:

Top 30 Sensex stocks

Among other laggards on the BSE Sensex were Maruti Suzuki (-20.53%), Tata Motors DVR (-17.05%) SBI (-14.03%), Tata Motors (-13.69%), IndusInd Bank (-13.47%) and Adani Ports (-13,33%). Tata Steel shares fell the least this month, down 0.12%.

The domestic equity markets closed in the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling pressure witnessed in metals, auto, realty, IT, media, pharma, and financial stocks. Investor sentiment was cautious ahead of the bi-monthly policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due next week.

The Sensex, which fell 338 points intra-day, made a sharp recovery in late-afternoon deals to end Friday’s trade 97 points lower at 36,227.14 points. LT, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Power Grid stocks together wiped off over 200 points from the Sensex index.