Sensex sees profit-booking but broader markets soar, Nifty needs to hold above crucial support at 17800

Domestic headline indices saw some profit booking on Tuesday, a day after rallying sharply. S&P BSE Sensex was down 435 points or 0.72% at 60,176 while the Nifty 50 index closed 96 points or 0.53% lower at 17,957. NTPC was the top gaining stock on the BSE Sensex, up 3.4%, followed by Power Grid corporation, ITC, and Titan. HDFC Bank was the top laggard, falling 2.98%, accompanied by Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC. The Bank Nifty index was down in red while broader markets were in the green on the closing bell. India VIX regained 18 levels, zooming 3.24%.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities –

“The sharp upside momentum in the market seems to have halted and the Nifty shifted into a minor profit booking mode. Any sharp weakness from here could be ruled out, but one may expect range movement around 18200-17800 levels for the next few sessions. The important resistance of 18200 levels could eventually be broken on the upside.”

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities –

“Nifty remained sideward during the session. On the higher end, it found resistance around the previous high before ending the session in the red. However, the Nifty has managed to close above 200DEMA indicating a prevailing positive trend. On the higher end, 18150 may continue to remain an immediate resistance, on the lower end, support is visible at 17800.”

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking –

“Technically, the nifty50 faced resistance from 18100 levels and showed downside momentum but it managed to close above its 50-days Simple Moving Averages indicates sustained above the same can show a bounce back. The Nifty may find support around 17800 levels while on the upside 18150 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37700 levels while resistance at 38700 levels.”

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities-

“Nifty 50 closed below the good resistance zone of 18,000 and if index holds below the 18,000 mark for coming trading sessions then we may see more downward move towards 17,800-17,600 mark which is another support zone on the downside. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. About 2,334 stocks advanced, 1,069 declined and 104 remained unchanged. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,500.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services –

“Main indices took a breather after yesterday’s rally and as the global market moderated. But broad market continued its positive trend. Mid & Smallcaps have become attractive after the consolidation of the last 5 to 6 months. Such a trend to outperform can be expected with volatility in the short to medium term as Russia – Ukraine war, rate hikes and inflation are factored in the current market price.”